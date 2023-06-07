The Nigerian government has dragged the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu, to a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital for vote-buying and money laundering.

The government also charged the Zenith Bank, its Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, and the head of card services at the bank, Celestina Appeal, for allegedly aiding Adebutu to commit the alleged money laundering crime.

In the charge sheet marked AB/10c/2023, the government accused Adebutu of engaging in vote-buying during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, which filed the charges, also listed nine other PDP members including Ogunbona Hammed, Tiamiyu Waliu, Egunsola Owolabi, Sanni Adejoke, Dare Ogunleye, Dare Adeoye, Dayo Fashina, Wasiu Enololobo, and Malik Akawo as Adebutu’s co-defendants.

But in the charge sheet, the Nigerian government said Adebutu was at large.

Meanwhile, Adebutu, alleging a threat to his life, had shortly after the election reportedly travelled out of the country.

Adebutu and Adegoke were charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, bribery and undue influence, while the eight others were charged with vote-buying and conspiracy.

The prosecution listed eight witnesses, who include a police officer, three officials of the NDLEA and two Points of Sale operators, against Adebutu and others.

“That you Oladipupo Adebuti (now at large), adult male of Kessington House, Iperu, Ogun State between February and March, 2023 at Ogun State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did provide 200,000 prepaid verve cards loaded with N10,000, which had inscribed on them ‘Dame Caroline Oladuni Adebutu Memorial Endorsement Scheme for less privileged’ for the purpose of corruptly influencing votes to vote for PDP candidates (including yourself) during the governorship and state Assembly elections in Ogun State and you thereby committed an offence,” one of the charges read.

According to PUNCH, in another suit filed before the court, the prosecution accused Zenith Bank, its Managing Director, Onyeagwu, and the head of card services at the bank, Appeal, of aiding Adebutu to commit the alleged crime.

The charge read, “That you (Mr Onyeagwu and Ms Appeal) between February 2023 to March 2023 in Ogun State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did fail to report dust transactions which appeared to have no economic justification or lawful objective, in the account of Oladipupo Adebutu domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 7(1)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 7 (10) of the same Act.”