Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari Rushed To Hospital

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has been rushed to an Abuja hospital after suffering a leg fracture at the weekend.

According to DAILY NIGERIAN, sources said Aisha “fell down and suffered a leg fracture” but details of the incident leading to the injury were sketchy at the time of filing of the report. The name of the hospital where she was taken to was also not disclosed.

According to the report, the first lady was expected to host a wedding reception in honour of Bilkisu Rimi, the daughter of Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed Rimi, on Sunday night at the Presidential Villa.

The Office of the First Lady did not respond to inquiries at the time of filing the report.

In October, Aisha tendered an apology to Nigerians over the performance of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress in government.

Aisha, however, carefully failed to admit that her husband’s administration had been a failure.

Aisha made the apology during an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, saying that her reason for apologising to Nigerians was because Buhari’s administration might have not performed to the satisfaction and expectations of Nigerians.

In the interview monitored by SaharaReporters, the First Lady said Nigerians had high expectations from the Buhari government but it was possible that the government fell short of the expectations, hence, her apologies.

She said, “The expectation on us was too high. People were expecting so much from us, and maybe after seven years, we haven’t done to their expectations. Only God knows what is in somebody’s mind or as a human being, you cannot say that you are right or we have done what we should do.

“The government has really tried. The administration has done its best but maybe it is still not the best for others. To them, they have done their best, only God knows, so we must apologise to them, to Nigerians; whether we have made up their expectations or not.”