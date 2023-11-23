Sani Yakubu Noma, a federal lawmaker who is member of the House of Representatives, representing Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State at the National Assembly, has stated that he has made arrangements to give out 100 female orphans for marriage.

Speaking to journalists at his hometown in the Argungu area of Kebbi State, the lawmaker said the marriage plan was part of his contributions to the welfare of orphans in his constituency.

He said the marriage ceremony will take place at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera on Saturday.

“A committee has been set up for the successful implementation of the event. Those selected to be married out were drawn from the two local government areas that I’m representing at the National Assembly.

“Already, I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries,” he said.

Assisting women to marry is not a strange practice in the northern region of the country.

SaharaReporters had on October 14 reported that the Kano State Government held a mass wedding for about 1,700 couples in the state.

This was seen in a video posted on X platform (formerly Twitter), which revealed that the state government gave the couples a set of furniture and food stuffs to enjoy their marriages.

SaharaReporters had reported how the state government spent over N800million to buy furniture, food items, and clothing materials while preparing for the mass weddings.

This was made known by the state Hisbah board commander, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, who was inspecting items for the mass wedding.

He had disclosed that each bride would receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, as well as N20,000 to start up a business.

He had added that criteria were established for the selection of the recipients, and that anyone found guilty of divorcing his wife after the marriage would be required to pay for the products acquired from the state government.