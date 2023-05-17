Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Workers Protest Over Unpaid Allowances In Anambra

Hundreds of ad hoc staff engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State for the 2023 general elections, on Tuesday, staged a protest over their unpaid allowances.

The protest took place at the INEC Headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, blocked the entrances chanting war songs. This crippled activities at the commission as staff members were barred from entering the premises.

Some of the protesters who spoke to Daily Trust said they were only paid N3,000 each as feeding allowance and had not been paid the balance of N14,000.

One of them who identified himself as Emeka said, “They told us that the problem was with Access Bank and Zenith Bank and we were told to submit other bank accounts which we did. However, they still refused to pay us.

“We understand that they are about rounding up the payment of workers during the 2023 general elections, meaning that they do not have plans to pay us. We are over 300 that have not received our allowances while they have paid some.”

Another protester who gave her name as Chioma said, “We all know the risk associated with conducting elections in this part of the country. Yet, we defied the odds and risked our lives to ensure that democracy is sustained and the only way INEC wants to pay us back is by owing us.

“This is quite unfair and we want to call on the appropriate authorities to look into this matter and ensure that we get our monies.”

When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, neither responded to messages sent to her nor return calls placed to her.