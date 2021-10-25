NEWS
Nigerian court unfreezes accounts blocked for Cryptocurrency trading
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday vacated an interim order which directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze accounts of two firms in two banks that were linked to cryptocurrency trading.
The firm, Rise Vest Technologies Ltd, is one of the firms offering brokerage services for Nigerians to invest in foreign stocks.
CBN claimed, among others, that some of such deals contravened its directive and were part of what was making the naira weaker against the US dollar.
Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo in his judgement held that the CBN could not rely on a mere circular to freeze the bank accounts of a company using its accounts to trade in cryptocurrency.
According to the Judge, the CBN failed to provide any law showing that it is illegal to deal in cryptocurrency in Nigeria, adding that the CBN circular, referenced as BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/014/001 of February 5, 2021, is not a law.
He, however, ordered the banks – Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank – to immediately grant the firm unfettered access to the accounts.
The order was made by the court while ruling on a Motion on Notice brought by Rise Vest Technologies, praying the court to discharge an interim freezing order granted by the court on August 17, 2021, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/822/2021
CBN Governor (Plaintiff/Respondent) V Rise West Technologies Ltd (1st Defendant/Applicant) & five Others, are the parties to the suit.
Submission had earlier been made by Rest Vest Technologies’ counsel, Mr Seni Adio (SAN), that CBN did not present any evidence that the defendant engaged in any unlawful conduct, adding that the CBN did not meet its burden of proof in support of its allegations.
But CBN’s counsel, Mr Mathew Onoja argued that the ex parte orders the court sought to be set aside were proper, lawful and valid.
He contented that the orders of August 17, 2021 in the suit were in accordance with the provisions of Section 97 (1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2021, which empowered the Plaintiff/Respondent to invoke the jurisdiction of the Court via an ex parte application.
Justice Taiwo, in his ruling, upheld Adio’s argument, while he observed, among others, that although the CBN had power to investigate any infraction, the infraction must relate to BOFIA or any other enactment administered by the regulator.
“I have perused the counter affidavit of the Respondent and I see that the reason for freezing the account of the applicant is based on the alleged infraction of the circular of the CBN.
“The law is trite that any conduct that must be sanctioned must be expressly stated in a written law.
“Being unknown to law, circulars cannot create an offence because it was not shown to have been issued under an order, Act, Law or Statute.
“The learned counsel for the respondent has also raised the issue of public policy in his submissions against the application.
“Can this court decide this application based on public policy as being urged on it by the learned counsel for the respondent? I think not.
“I hereby discharge the interim freezing order of this court made on August 17, 2021, made against the defendant/ applicant,” Justice Taiwo held.
Nigerian pastor on death row regains freedom after 14 years in prison
The resident pastor of Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Apapa, Lagos, Pastor David, who was sentenced to death has been released.
He spent 14 years and seven months in prison.
David disclosed this in a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis, Lagos.
The ex-convict, who was condemned to death for a crime he claimed, he didn’t commit, gave gratitude to God for using the Shepherd-in-Charge of Genesis Global, Prophet Israel Ogundipe to bring him out of prison.
The pastor who was a transporter before his conviction said he had no case file and was waiting for the day he would be called up to die before Ogundipe intervened, Guardian reports.
“I had nobody. I was sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Olusola Williams in September 2013. I didn’t even have a case file. No father, no mother, no relatives, nobody to speak for me. Some people who came to preach, encouraged me and gave us palliatives, but nobody offered to help,” he said.
During the service, Ogundipe said their paths crossed in 2020, when he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for fraud.
Ogundipe, who spent five months in prison, said, “When I newly got into the prison, I was introduced to David, who was the resident pastor. Immediately, he handed over the microphone to me and I began holding church services in the prison. He gave me that opportunity to preach the gospel. As a result of his gesture, when I got out of custody, I didn’t forget him.
“Interestingly, when I was there, God used me to help other people come out of the place for charges they were not guilty of. Pastor David never once pushed himself forward as I was helping other people.
“He kept serving the Lord in prison and without informing him, I told myself, once I am out of here, I will do all I can to get him out. Getting him out today was not by my own strength but by the grace of God and the entire Genesis Global.”
He said God at times permits some circumstances to happen to some people as a way to answer their prayers.
According to him, it was the conspiracy that led him to prison that fast-tracked David’s release as he had no case file though he was sentenced to death.
As part of an effort to rehabilitate him into society, members of the church who were moved by David’s testimony donated over N500,000, a plot of land, a bag of rice, a bus for commercial use, household appliances and utensils, among others to resettle him after his prison years.
Declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a price, Gumi tells FG
Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, says declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a price.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists.
The senate also advised the president to wage total war against the bandits, including bombing all their locations to annihilate and eliminate them.
In a statement, Gumi said the moment bandits are termed terrorists, foreign Jihadist movements will set in force and many teaming unemployed youths may find the cause palatable and attractive.
Gumi said, “The acts the Bandits are committing now in NW have gradually over time become tantamount to terrorism because wherever innocent people are fatal victims it’s pure terrorism.
“Yet, innocence these days is relative. We agreed if their children and women are also killed, they are guilty by association or collateral damage, so also the bandits may think the same way.
“It’s right for vigilantes to lynch Fulanis herdsmen or anyone that looks like them by profiling but wrong for the herdsmen to ransack villages in retribution.
“They are pushed to believe it is an existential war and in war, ethics are thrown to the winds.
Gumi added that “the only helpful part that is against Bandits is that no other than them are attracted to join them in the NW because of its ethnic tinge and coloration.”
He added, “The acts the Bandits are committing now in NW have gradually over time become tantamount to terrorism because wherever innocent people are fatal victims it’s pure terrorism.”
Gumi argued that the psychology in fighting natives is to induce a motive for their struggle if they don’t have one already, a motive that is manageable.
2023: Nigeria’s next president must negotiate with the North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said whoever wants to become the next president of Nigeria must negotiate with the northern region of the country.
Bakare stated this during an interview with ThisDay.
The cleric expressed doubts if the North would willingly give up power.
He said no section of the country “can win an election by itself” and as such, collaboration is pertinent to electoral victory.
“The way our country is constituted right now, no matter who wants to lead this country. Anyone that wants to lead this country right now will have to negotiate with the north and the north has a way of giving you the crown and holding the sceptre and if that’s going to change, our glorified death certificate called the Nigerian constitution must have to go through a rejig.
“I honestly will say, almost all the things that were going for the north in the days of Ahmadu Bello are no longer there. The textile industries where they dominated are not there anymore. The groundnut pyramids, etc. And what they have is what they hold. They have power.
“Nigeria is structured in such a way that no section can win an election by itself. The southerner cannot win an election without reaching out to the north and the northerner cannot win the election without reaching out to the south,” Bakare said.
