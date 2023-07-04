The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Alhaji Umar Muhammad, a community leader who was arrested at Tungan Mai-Iddo village, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

SaharaReporters from court documents learnt that Honourable Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon gave the order concerning the community leader, also known as Farin Maza, who was arrested since August 2021 and has been held in solitary confinement.

He also had no access to his family since then.

The DSS however filed a one-count charge on February 6, 2023, accusing Farin Maza of hoarding information on kidnappers and paying ransom to the said kidnappers who had kidnapped his brother.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Marshal Abubakar of the Falana and Falana Chambers took up the case pro bono.

In an order made on June 27, 2023, the court ruled that Farin Maza be released immediately. The counsel to Alhaji Farin Maza however confirmed to SaharaReporters that the secret police was yet to comply with the order.