The Chief Magistrate in Wuse, Federal Capital Territory FCT), Abuja, Abubakar Saidu Umar, has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate a criminal conspiracy and threat to life allegedly perpetrated by Justice Danladi Umar against renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN.

Justice Danladi Umar is the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The court order was sequel to a petition by Falana, to the Inspector-General of Police, alleging threat to his life by Justice Danladi.

In the court document SaharaReporters obtained on Sunday, which was dated August 7, 2023, and addressed to Egbetokun, Justice Saidu Umar, through the court registrar, specifically gave the IGP 14 clear days to complete the investigation and report back to the court on or before August 24, 2023.

The order which was issued in a MOTION NO: DCC/21/2023 is titled: “Application For An Investigation Of A Criminal Conspiracy Under Section 396 Of The Penal Code Law And Punishable Under Section 397(b) Of The Penal Code Act.”

It reads in part: “I am directed by the Senior Magistrate II, His Worship Abubakar Saidu Umar, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2 Court 10. Magistrate Court complex, Abuja to carry out an investigation on the above subject matter refers BETWEEN MR. FEMI FALANA (SAN) COMPLAINANT /APPLICANT(S) VS Hon Justice Danladi DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S)

“I hereby direct the Inspector General of Police to investigate the above direct Criminal Complaint and report back to the court on an Information Report within 14 clear days from today or before the 23 day August, 2023 which the matter is coming up for mention.”

Femi Falana had in petition to the then Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, dated February 27, 2018, requested for police investigation of threat to his life by Hon. Justice Umar Danladi, the then Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Falana had stated that on Saturday, 24 February, 2018, he received a message from a GSM No. 08060097417, which he later discovered to be owned by Justice Danladi Umar, asking him to call the number in his own interest which he did and that immediately he called, Justice Danladi Umar threatened to deal with him ruthlessly for colluding with the then Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu to file corruption charges against him.

Sequel to the petition, the Inspector General of Police directed the IGP Monitoring Unit to investigate the matter.

In the police report dated 16, April 2021 addressed to Samuel Ogala Esq from Falana and Falana’s Chambers, titled: “Police Investigation! Report: RE: Request For The Issuance Of Certified True Copy Of Petition Made In February 2019 By Mr. Femi Falana San Concerning The Threat To Life Via Sms Sent To Him By Mr. Danladi Umar And Demand For Issuance Of Police Investigation Report On The Petition,” the police said it was still waiting for the Department of State Services (DSS), FCT Command to conclude investigation on the MTN line belonging to Justice Danladi Umar which he claimed was stolen and had made report to DSS.

The police report, SaharaReporters obtained on Sunday, reads in part: “I refer to your request in a letter dated 26th March 8th April, 2021 on the above underlined subject, to this Unit vide inspector General of Police letter no CB:7000/IGP. SEC/ABJ/VOL382/607 dated 19th March, 2018 and forward herewith Certified True Copy of the petition and Police Investigation Report to you as requested.

“This deals with the above subject matter reported to the inspector General of police by Chief Femi Falana, SAN, a Private Legal Practitioner against Justice Danladi Umar, Hon. Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal which was referred to this Unit vide Inspector General of Police letter no CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.382/607 dated 19th March, 2018 for investigation and report;

“The petitioner, alleged that on Saturday, 24 February, 2018, he received a message on his MTN GSM No. 07030878707 from a GSM No. 08060097417, which he later discovered to be owned by Justice Danladi Umar, asking him to call the number in his own interest which he did and that immediately he called, Justice Danladi Umar threatened to deal with him ruthlessly for colluding with Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu to file corruption charges against him. That he denied the allegation, but the Judge, continued to send him text messages threatening his life, hence this petition.

“Upon the receipt of the petition, in compliance with directive of the inspector General of Police that the matter under reference should be investigated a thorough investigation was carried out and in the course of Investigation the following facts were revealed;

“That the Complainant is a Private Legal Practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while the suspect is the Hon Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT);

“That between 1710Hrs of 24 February 2018 and 1531hrs of 26 February, 2018 there were thirty-five (35) text messages originating and terminating at GSM no. 07030878707;

“That on 24 February 2018 at 1716hrs, there was a voice call originating from GSM No. 07030878707 and terminating at GSM No. 08060097417 lasting Eighty-Nine (89) seconds;

“That GSM no, 08060097417 is an MTN network Service Provider SIM, subscribed by Hon. Justice Danladi Umar;

“That Hon. Justice Danladi Umar assertion that on 13 January, 2018 he lost his phone with the MTN Number 08060097417 inside which he claimed to have reported to FCT Director of State Security has not been verified;

“That the suspect did assert that he reported the Incident of the loss of phone…

“That Hon. Justice Danladi Umar denied sending any Message to Chief Femi Falana, SAN;

“That FCT Director of State Security Services is yet to reply, hence response is still being awaited; that there was no previous misunderstanding or lingering dispute of whatever kind between the duo; that some of the alleged words are objectively Intimidating and threatening is yet to reply;

“From the foregoing therefore, it is pertinent to state that response is being awaited from FCT Director of State Security Service as regards to the loss of the disputed MTN SIM which is very significance in determining the culpability or otherwise of the suspect; and conclusively establish that the threatening messages were sent by Justice Danladi Umar, as alleged;”

“Furthermore, in consideration of the fact that the case involves a Public Officer of the Federal Government of Nigeria, who is in the meantime the Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal, hence need for the casefile to be forwarded to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for further necessary action,” the report was signed by Head IGP Monitoring Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police A. A Elleman.