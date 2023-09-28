Civic groups, the Societal Safety Network (SSN) and the Nigeria Citizens Action Group (NCAG) have asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to look into how the National Agency for the Great Green Wall allegedly spent N81.2 billion on planting of 21 million trees across 11 front-line states.

The House of Representatives had on August 30 uncovered documents on how the National Agency for the Great Green Wall allegedly spent N81.2 billion on planting of 21 million trees across Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno.

The lawmakers who spoke during the investigative hearing into the “Utilisation of ecological funds released to National Great Green Wall from 2015 to date,” expressed displeasure over the conflicting financial reports submitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Agency, queried some of the expenditures carried out during the period under review.

According to the lawmakers who spoke after scrutinising the documents submitted to the Ad-hoc Committee, the sum of N697.372million and an additional sum of N500million, as well as N480.657million, spent on renovation of office accommodation; and N11.28billion on capital projects.

Meanwhile, the groups noted that the agency’s Director-General, Dr Yusuf Maina-Bukar, must submit himself to the EFCC in three days for probe or face mass mobilisation of Nigerians.

In a joint release signed by the director, Muhammad Lukman, the civic groups said, “Our organisations have followed with keen interest, the above subject as opened by the National Assembly. We have reviewed the report of investigation activities so far on this weighty allegations by National Assembly ad hoc committee, it’s so unprecedented and extremely suicidal corruption practice at National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW) if this is allowed to be swept under carpet like others.

“With evidence gathered so far, it’s only right the Director General voluntarily resigns for a full-launch of investigation by anti-graft agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) where a professional and full scale investigation can be executed on the matter.”