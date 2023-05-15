Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, surpasses previous cooking marathon record holder

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has broken the current Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She has hit 87 hours 50 minutes mark of cooking non-stop.

The restaurateur began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If certified by the Guinness World Record, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

Baci’s cooking marathon is currently ongoing at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State.

In her ongoing record-breaking attempt, Nigerians, including several celebrities defied the rain to physically cheer up the visibly tired chef.

Baci hit the four-day mark on Monday morning.

Hilda Baci is cooking a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces, mostly Nigerian cuisine and will invite well-wishers to have a taste of her meals — and record-breaking greatness.

The chef won the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, pocketing a grand prize of $5000.