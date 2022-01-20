Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election

Biyi Oloko, a British citizen of Nigerian descent and Conservative candidate, has won the Tilehurst South and Holybrook by-election in the United Kingdom. The Tilehurst South and Holybrook seat was run as a by-election after the death of incumbent councillor Peter Argyle, after 24 years of meritorious service.

Oloko, the new Conservative councillor, who has now been elected to West Berkshire Council, emerged victorious in the by-election that was also contested by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking after his election, Oloko, who was quoted by leading weekly news outlet, Newburytoday Newspaper, said: “I can’t wait to get started on continuing Peter’s work alongside councillor Richard Somner. I met many of our residents on their doorsteps and their message was very clear, their priorities will be my priorities as I look forward to continuing to build on the good record of the Conservatives-led administration.”

Lynne Doherty, Conservative leader of West Berkshire Council said: “I’m delighted to welcome Biyi to the group. We share a passion for community involvement and I’m sure that he will champion the voice of his residents in this area.

Berkshire is a county in South East England. One of the home counties, Berkshire was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal County of Berkshire in 1957 because of the presence of Windsor Castle, and letters of patents were issued in 1974.

Oloko was a former Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Internal Revenue to late governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi.

Oloko is a chartered accountant whose boardroom experience traverses the Private Sector, Public Sector and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He is the CEO of Stephen Simeon Limited, an international advisory business with presence in the UK and Africa. He has an excellent reputation as a leading expert in structuring transactions, business recovery and business turnaround.

Oloko is an active volunteer in the Berkshire region where he is a Vice President of the Thames Valley District of Chartered Accountants and an Ambassador of the Institute of Directors (Berkshire).