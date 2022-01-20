POLITICS
Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election
Biyi Oloko, a British citizen of Nigerian descent and Conservative candidate, has won the Tilehurst South and Holybrook by-election in the United Kingdom. The Tilehurst South and Holybrook seat was run as a by-election after the death of incumbent councillor Peter Argyle, after 24 years of meritorious service.
Oloko, the new Conservative councillor, who has now been elected to West Berkshire Council, emerged victorious in the by-election that was also contested by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Speaking after his election, Oloko, who was quoted by leading weekly news outlet, Newburytoday Newspaper, said: “I can’t wait to get started on continuing Peter’s work alongside councillor Richard Somner. I met many of our residents on their doorsteps and their message was very clear, their priorities will be my priorities as I look forward to continuing to build on the good record of the Conservatives-led administration.”
Lynne Doherty, Conservative leader of West Berkshire Council said: “I’m delighted to welcome Biyi to the group. We share a passion for community involvement and I’m sure that he will champion the voice of his residents in this area.
Berkshire is a county in South East England. One of the home counties, Berkshire was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal County of Berkshire in 1957 because of the presence of Windsor Castle, and letters of patents were issued in 1974.
Oloko was a former Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Internal Revenue to late governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi.
Oloko is a chartered accountant whose boardroom experience traverses the Private Sector, Public Sector and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).
He is the CEO of Stephen Simeon Limited, an international advisory business with presence in the UK and Africa. He has an excellent reputation as a leading expert in structuring transactions, business recovery and business turnaround.
Oloko is an active volunteer in the Berkshire region where he is a Vice President of the Thames Valley District of Chartered Accountants and an Ambassador of the Institute of Directors (Berkshire).
PDP Governors meet in Port Harcourt to consider presidential candidate
Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday (today) to strategize for the 2023 general elections.
A statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum said the meeting is aimed at consolidating on how to rescue and rebuild Nigeria through the 2023 poll.
According to the Director-General, the meeting will also review the current state of the nation and readiness of the opposition party to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild the country.
He stated that all the elected PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting which is coming after a gala night hosted by the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.
“The PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other party leaders, particularly the Ayu-led National Executive Committee of the PDP, to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth,” he added
However, an impeachable source told DAILY POST that part of the agenda to be discussed is how the party will zone the presidential ticket to region that holds critical stake in the election process.
According to him, the party may also look at arriving at a consensus presidential candidate if possible.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and some of his counterparts were received by Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Sunday evening.
Nigeria not for sale, Osinbajo support group tells Tinubu
A group canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition has taken swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should embrace the fact that Nigeria was not for sale.
The group dissociated itself from any agreement from any secret quarters that might favour Tinubu for the plum job in 2023.
Karu Simon Elisha, who spoke on behalf of the group, said, “On the issue of negotiation, it could be a previous practice but presently Nigeria is not for sale.
“We say no to any agreement prior to this generation. This generation must decide who lead them and not those who decide their future behind them.
“We, therefore, called on Prof Osinbajo to yield our call to vie for the president. We know his competence and capability and we are waiting for him to decide.”
A few days ago, an unnamed aide to Osinbajo said his boss would not abandon his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election because of the declaration by Tinubu.
Tinubu had last Monday announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest to vie for the country’s presidency.
The development had elicited several reactions, with many claiming such a move would mark the end of Osinbajo’s interest in the same office.
Elisha said that unlike Tinubu, who went to Buhari to inform him of his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, Osinbajo was waiting for directives from the President Buhari before speaking on the issue.
He said, “The Vice President is very much interested in contesting. From what we have seen, many Nigerians, including key figures in the political and corporate world, believe that he is the best to succeed President Buhari.
“I know the impression many people have is that because his benefactor, Tinubu has declared interest to run, the vice president will perish his ambition. But that is not true. The vice president will contest but he will not jump the gun.
“Right now, he is waiting for directives from President Muhammadu Buhari. If indeed the president wants him as his successor and gives him his blessings to contest so as to continue with the programmes of the administration, he will not turn down the request.”
2023: Why I will win presidential election – Bola Tinubu
A presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed the belief that he would win the 2023 election.
Tinubu said with the “strong support” of the masses, he would emerge the winner of the election in 2023.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader disclosed this when he visited the residence of ex-Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja yesterday.
He said reactions from relevant stakeholders have spurred him to continue in his push for the presidency.
Tinubu, however, admitted that there would be challenges, but he would overcome them.
According to Tinubu: “Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge.
“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.
“We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory.”
Tinubu had last week informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential intentions.
