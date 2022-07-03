Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya defeats Cannonier by unanimous decision to retain UFC middleweight title

Israel Adesanya has defeated Jarred Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya fought against middleweight contender Cannonier at UFC 276 at the T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas Sunday morning.

He defeated his opponent via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya controlled the fight in four out of five rounds.

Cannonier did his best but he simply wasn’t on the same level as Izzy. It was therefore an unanimous decision for ‘The last Stylebender’.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander’s only loss was during his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight, losing to then-champion Jan Blachowicz.

On Sunday, he successfully defended his middleweight title for the fifth time.

While Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in February for the second time to retain his middleweight strap, Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson in the second round in February to become the weight’s No.1 contender.