Nigerian Army Sanctions Officers For Posting Wedding Pictures On WhatsApp, Other ‘Unprofessional’ Practices During Marriage Ceremonies

The Nigerian Army has punished some of its personnel for allegedly breaching the traditions, customs and ethics of the service with respect to their military weddings.

This was contained in a document obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, citing one Lt EE Ukhabi of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST) and 12 others who acted in a manner which contradicted the code of conduct that guided their wedding ceremonies.

The document reads: “Reference A received under cover of Reference B is a military police investigation report on an alleged case of Breach of Traditions Customs and Ethics of the Nigerian Army with respect to military weddings made against Lt EE Ukhabi (N/18370) of NASST and 12 others listed at Annex A to Reference A At the end of the investigation, the officer wore indicted and recommendations were made.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully convey the COAS approval via References as follows: a. LE AS IN/18406) should be charged with Disobedience to Standing Order punishable under Section 5711) of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004 for contravening Paragraph 11(g) of the DHQ Policy on the use of Social Media for the AFN 2018 by posting his wedding video clips on DSSC Course 25 WhatsApp forum.

“b. LEE Ukhabi (N/18370) and 12 others listed at Annex A to Reference A should be charged with Disobedience to Standing Orders punishable under Section 5711) of the AFA CAP A20 LPN 2004 for participating in paying formal hand salute and doing push-ups in honour of the bride during the wedding ceremony of L and Mrs E All in violation of Paragraph 46 of the Traditions. Customs and Ethics of the NA 2005.”

“c. Lt EE Uthabi (N/18370) and 10 others listed at Annex 3 to Reference B should be charged with Disobedience to Standing CTED RESTRICTED Orders punishable under Section 5711) of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004 for contravening Paragraph 38 of the NA Dress Regulations 2005 by appearing in NA No 1 Dress without ceremonial jacket.”

“2. In view of the above, I am further directed to forward photocopy of Reference A and its attachments and respectfully request you Implement the recommendations contained therein as it affects your formations and units. Please acknowledge,” the document added.