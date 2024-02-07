Some personnel of the Nigerian Army have been accused of attacking a Nigerian police camp in Sabon Gari area of Mangu community, Plateau State and injuring some mobile police officers.

According to a video obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday morning, some of the injured policemen were overheard lamenting the attacks and harassment they had faced while on duty from the Nigerian Army personnel.

They claimed the military personnel stormed their camp and started firing guns at them without any reasonable cause to do so.

A witness in the video said, “Nigerian Army in Mangu came to attack our mobile policemen, They attacked them; see how the injured this guy. Look at the wound, they attacked them, fired.”

“We were doing our work, we were performing our duty We don’t know what the Nigerian Army wants in Mangu here,” one of the injured police officers said.

Another witness added that the Nigerian Army personnel came to attack the police camp after they attacked some civilians in the community.

He continued: “We want the government to look at what is happening. Look at how they injured this mobile policeman. They were busy firing and firing (at the police). They have been a problem to this town for a very long time, so we are sending this message to the government to see. After they attacked the civilians, they are also attacking the mobile men (police) now.

“The government should watch this and see. This is one of them; he was injured by the Nigerian Army. They came and attacked him for no cause. I was here watching, I saw it live.”



SaharaReporters weeks ago reported that the gunmen defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Plateau State government to attack Kwahaslalek and the surrounding communities, killing no fewer than 25 persons and burning some property too.

Scores were reportedly killed on 27th of January, 2024 during a clash between soldiers and gunmen in two villages of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Saturday morning.

It was learnt that no fewer than 30 gunmen were killed while some soldiers sustained injuries during the clash a few hours after Governor Caleb Mutfwang relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area.