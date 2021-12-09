breaking
Nigerian Army honours 52 generals
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday held a valedictory dinner in honour of 52 generals, comprising 23 major generals and 29 brigadier-generals who have retired and will be retiring before the end of the year.
One-star and two-star generals were presented with their records of service certificates by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.
Yahaya said the event was designed to honour and appreciate the officers for their services to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large.
He said there was a need to celebrate and be grateful to God for reaching the peak of their careers, adding that a number of their colleagues who joined the service with them had died.
“It is, therefore, my honour and privilege to most sincerely appreciate you all for your sacrifices and meritorious services to the nation and this gesture will in future be replicated at divisional and brigade levels for our retiring officers of the rank of colonel and below.
“It will also be designed for our soldiers and in the end, this culture of appreciating and honouring our personnel on exit from loyal and meritorious service to their fatherland will be entrenched and institutionalised as being witnessed today.
“The culture of loyalty, dedication, hard work, commitment, courage and integrity that we all imbibed in the course of our careers are noble virtues that we should continue to cherish and uphold. We should all continue to cultivate, nurture and nourish them and lie on them in and out of service,“ he said.
The COAS said the daunting security challenges facing the nation currently required that all hands should be on deck toward arresting the situation.
He said the high command of the Nigerian Army would continue to consult the retired generals and tap from their wealth of experience.
“On our part, we shall continue to explore avenues with a view to meaningfully engage, appreciate and support our retired colleagues in whatever way possible.
“I would like to assure you of my commitment to improving the welfare of your families as our health facilities and other welfare packages will be available to you in various barracks and cantonments across the country.
“You are also welcome to attend our functions and sessions to extend your mentorship to the younger personnel who have always looked up to you for guidance and direction,” he said.
The Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed said the valedictory dinner was the first of its kind in the history of the Nigerian Army.
Muhammed said in the past it was only the service chief and a few senior officers who held strategic appointments at the time of their disengagement that had hitherto been treated to such a ceremony.
According to him, most senior officers retired without being treated to any ceremony to mark their official exit from the service.
He said it was against that backdrop that the COAS directed that a more befitting disengagement process be explored for retiring senior officers of the Nigerian Army.
FG earned N2.81trn from VAT, CIT in nine months
The federal government generated over N2.81 trillion from both Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first three quarters of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.
While the sum of N1.14 trillion was recorded for VAT receipts for the period, CIT collections stood at N1.33 trillion.
VAT collections for the first, second and third quarters of 2021 amounted to N496.39 billion, N512.25 billion and N500.49 billion respectively, indicating marked improvement in collections over the corresponding quarters of 2020 when consumption tax amounted to N1.07 trillion.
According to the Value Added and Company Income Tax (Q3 2021) report posted on its website yesterday, year-on-year, the VAT upsurge showed growth rates of 52.93 per cent, 56.56 per cent and 17.84 per cent in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2021.
The improvement in VAT collections further confirmed the resilience and recovery of the Nigerian economy following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the sectoral distribution of VAT during the review period showed that other manufacturing activity; professional services activity and state ministries and
parastatals accounted for the top three largest share of revenue in Q1 2021 with N49.41billion or 21.97 per cent, N42.50 billion or 18.90 per cent, and N26.96 billion or 11.99 per cent respectively.
However, according to the report, non-import VAT (local) was N224.85 billion; non-import (foreign) VAT was N171.66 billion, while NCS-Import VAT stood at N99.88 billion.
Similarly, in Q2, the other manufacturing activity, professional services activity and commercial and trading activity accounted for the top largest collections with N44.89 billion or 23.95 per cent, N29.30 billon or 15.63 per cent and N21.96 billion or 11.71 per cent respectively.
Also, non-import VAT, both local and foreign stood at N187.43 billion and N207.69 billion respectively, while NCS-Import VAT stood at N117.13 billion.
The NBS noted that in the third quarter, the manufacturing activity, information and communication and mining and quarrying accounted for the top three largest share of total
VAT – amounting to N91.20 billion or 30.87 per cent, N59.25 billion or 20.05 per cent and N28.44 billion or 9.62 per cent respectively.
On the other hand, CIT collections for the first three quarters amounted to N392.65 billion, N472.07 and N472.52 billion respectively.
In terms of sectoral distribution, breweries, bottling and beverages , professional services activity and state ministries and parastatals accounted for the top three largest share in Q1 with N23.26 billion or 15.27 per cent, N18.17 billion or 11.93 per cent and N17.35 billion or 11.39 per cent respectively. Also, during the quarter, local CIT amounted N152.33 billion, the foreign component stood at N184.47 billion while other payments totaled N55.85 billion.
However, in Q2, company taxes from professional services, other manufacturing and banks and financial institutions stood at N130.09 billion (31.14 per cent), N87.27 billion (20.89 per cent) and N60.01 billion (14.36 per cent) respectively.
Of the aggregate, local and foreign CIT recorded N417.74 billion N51.61 billion respectively while other payments stood at N2.72 billion
In the same vein, in Q3, manufacturing activity recorded N64.48 billion; information and communication (N58.15 billion) and mining and quarrying (N36.01 billion) as the top three largest share of revenue at 22.08 per cent, 19.91 per cent and 12.33 per cent respectively.
Timothy Adegoke’s Murder: Autopsy report out, organs intact
Report of the autopsy conducted on the body of Timothy Adegoke, the dead Obafemi Awolowo University’s (OAU), a postgraduate student has been submitted to Osun State Police Command and the force headquarters in Abuja.
It was gathered that the report was submitted today, Wednesday, by expert that conducted the test.
According to sources close to the Osun police command headquarters, the autopsy report was submitted Wednesday evening.
Part of the report revealed that Adegoke died of severe trauma while his internal and external organs were intact.
The source also revealed, “the internal organs like heart, kidney, livers and others could not be subjected to test because they are already in the advanced decomposition stage as at the time of carrying out the test, so they could not do that.
“They could not do a toxicology test on the body because the stomach has decomposed and was melting while they are carrying out the test.
“The autopsy report established that both internal and external organs are complete, they are in a normal position that they are ought to be
“Severe trauma led to the death. I don’t know the type of trauma that he was subjected to before his death because the severe trauma that was arrived at was an open-ended conclusion. Trauma could be as a result of hitting him with sticks or he falls, or sickness, or anything”.
The deceased’s elder brother, Gbade Adegoke confirmed that the family was informed that the report is out but was not avail its details.
Buhari mourns victims of bandits’ attacks in Sokoto
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent killing of over 40 passengers in Sokoto State by armed men suspected to be bandits.
This was disclosed in a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.
Passengers who were travelling from Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state to Sokoto Town were ambushed by the armed men who set fire on their vehicle and burnt them alive.
“I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country,” Buhari said.
“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.
“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”
