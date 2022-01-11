Nigerian Army detains soldier caught on camera assaulting policeman in Oyo

A Lance Corporal has been arrested in connection with a trending video that showed some officers of the Nigerian Army assaulting and brutalising a police traffic officer in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the army’s spokesperson.

In the video, about four soldiers were seen hitting the traffic officer despite falling down on the motorway.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the Nigerian Army said efforts were being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

It further condemned the attack on the security personnel stating that such acts were not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the army.

The statement read: “Following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters Nigerian Army ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

“Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants; a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.

“Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video.

“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.”

This recent attack on the traffic warden comes amid claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.

In a letter dated November 23, 2021 to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army”.

The was signed by Major General J. A. Ataguba.