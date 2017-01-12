Nigerian army denies planning attack on The Gambia

The Nigerian Army has denied as untrue claims by an online news platform (not YNaija) that it planned to send troops into Gambia.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army described the report as false and a figment of the imagination of the medium.

The statement said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times an online news medium titled “EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh”. This is not true.

“Consequently, Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium.

“There was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when. For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country.

“It should be noted that such reckless and unprofessional conduct is not expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical to national security.

“The publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians in diaspora.

“The medium is please requested to always clarify such matters affecting national security and diplomatic issues that may endanger the safety and security of Nigerians abroad to avoid such misleading and embarrassing publication.”