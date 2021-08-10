NEWS
Nigerian Army debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram bomb experts
The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports that its high Command plans to free two senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation.
Recall that, there were reports that the Nigerian Army will free repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts after rehabilitation, but in a statement, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said facts were twisted to serve the purpose of the news platforms that circulated the news.
“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by some online news medium released in which the authors deliberately misrepresented the facts contained in that report and twisted it to suit whatever purpose they seek to achieve.
” It has become necessary to put issues in their right perspectives. It is a known fact that in the recent past, over 1,000 members of Boko Haram and their families have surrendered to the troops due to the intense pressure from troops’ sustained offensive actions.”
”The Nigerian Army, being a professional military organisation will continue to act in accordance with the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as international best practices, adding that, the Nigerian Army will never encourage any act of lawlessness or extrajudicial killings.
He said all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions.
Brigadier General Onyema added that the ongoing Operation Safe Corridor is an outfit established by the Federal Government and not the NA. As such, it is absolutely wrong to say that the NA will free repentant terrorists.
“The NA, therefore, appeals to the public to disregard the deliberate distortion of facts by these online mediums and continue to support the NA in order to rid the country of terrorism and other forms of insecurity.” The statement informed.
He said the Nigerian Army (NA) does not want to be distracted from its focus of dealing decisively with the threats against peace-loving Nigerians.
NEWS
WASSCE: No NIN, no registration – WAEC
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that the National Identification Number (NIN) would become mandatory for registration for its school certificate examination from 2022.
The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday, in Lagos.
The WAEC boss said that the NIN would become a major requirement for registration for WASSCE for school candidates with effect from 2022 and subsequent diets.
”It will be No NIN, no entry,” he stated.
According to Areghan, this means that all prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and get their NIN.
He noted that the development was in line with the Federal Government’s policy as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.
”In accordance with the final international timetable, our WASSCE 2021, will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, August 16.
”However, the examination will end in Nigeria on Sept. 30, spanning a period of seven weeks,” he said.
NEWS
Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, others set for ‘One Million Man March’ at UN headquarters in New York
Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has announced a “One Million Man March” to demand a referendum on self-determination and abolition of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.
The march will be held in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) starting from 14th to 21st September 2021.
According to the group, the March will be led by Professor Banji Akintoye, respected Varsity Don, Prof. Yusuf Turaki, Secretary-General of NINAS, Barr. Tony Nnadi, and National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Wale Adeniran, amongst others.
NINAS is the umbrella body of leading regional Self-Determination Groups in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba blocs, Lower Niger Congress representing the South-South and South-East and Middle Belt Forum representing the Middle Belt blocs.
The Communications Manager to NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye disclosed this a statement on Tuesday.
The group called on all Nigerians from the region to join the “historic and epoch-making” matching, adding that they want the whole world to see the level of injustice, oppression and intimidation currently going on in Nigeria.
Adeleye in the statement disclosed the group will also to demand the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to Nigeria to “demand a referendum to decide on the rights to self-determination of the people who want an end to unitary systems of Nigeria which has been turned into an apartheid state,” the statement said.
NEWS
Plateau massacre: Buhari orders military to kill illegal weapon holders
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Nigerian military to subdue perpetrators of the ongoing massacre in Plateau.
Despite heavy troops’ presence in the state, scores of indigenes have been murdered in recent weeks.
The marauders attack in broad daylight, steal, kill, rape and destroy farmlands.
Communities in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas are worst hit.
In one of the invasions, on July 31, 5 locals died and 85 buildings set on fire at Jebbu Miango.
The Army scrambled a rebuttal after some natives declared that Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division in Rukuba, was on an “evil mission”.
Ali, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), was accused of acting on an “order” to wipe out the Miango chiefdom.
The President approved a special operation after a comprehensive security report by the National Security Adviser’s office.
General Ali conveyed the directive on Monday while addressing the troops deployed in Tangoron community of Riyom LGA.
“The Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to gun down anybody seen carrying illegal weapon and we must carry out the order.
“Those people must be criminals. You have to go into the bush and clear them wherever they are hiding”, he said.
Ali further disclosed that the time frame for the operation is ten days.
The GOC visited some areas in Miango and Biyei attacked by the killers.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order: Businesses shut, streets deserted in South-East (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gunmen abduct Niger Commissioner for Information, Mallam Idris
-
NEWS18 hours ago
7 steps to keeping your punani-clean the right way
-
NEWS1 day ago
IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
-
NEWS1 day ago
Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
-
LIFESTYLES18 hours ago
These apps are good for cheating
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ogun first class Oba withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP Reps move to force Secondus out