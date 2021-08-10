Nigerian Army debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram bomb experts

The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports that its high Command plans to free two senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation.

Recall that, there were reports that the Nigerian Army will free repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts after rehabilitation, but in a statement, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said facts were twisted to serve the purpose of the news platforms that circulated the news.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by some online news medium released in which the authors deliberately misrepresented the facts contained in that report and twisted it to suit whatever purpose they seek to achieve.

” It has become necessary to put issues in their right perspectives. It is a known fact that in the recent past, over 1,000 members of Boko Haram and their families have surrendered to the troops due to the intense pressure from troops’ sustained offensive actions.”

”The Nigerian Army, being a professional military organisation will continue to act in accordance with the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as international best practices, adding that, the Nigerian Army will never encourage any act of lawlessness or extrajudicial killings.

He said all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions.

Brigadier General Onyema added that the ongoing Operation Safe Corridor is an outfit established by the Federal Government and not the NA. As such, it is absolutely wrong to say that the NA will free repentant terrorists.

“The NA, therefore, appeals to the public to disregard the deliberate distortion of facts by these online mediums and continue to support the NA in order to rid the country of terrorism and other forms of insecurity.” The statement informed.

He said the Nigerian Army (NA) does not want to be distracted from its focus of dealing decisively with the threats against peace-loving Nigerians.