Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier With ‘Stolen Ammunition, Goat, Rifle’

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai have arrested one soldier for allegedly being in possession of illegal ammunition.

The suspect, identified as Kwen Jacob is said to be working under 101 Special Force Battalion.

SaharaReporters gathered that Jacob was nabbed at Tashan Kano motor park in Maiduguri with about 106 rounds of 7.62mm special, a goat, camp bed and AK-46 rifle.

“INCIDENT RPT*. AT ABOUT 050820A APR 23, 17NA/76/3376 LCPL KWEN JACOB OF 101 SF BN ON PASS TO BENUE STATE WAS ARRESTED AT TASHAN KANO MOTOR PARK IN POSSESSION OF QTY 106 RNDS OF 7.62 MM SPECIAL AMMO, ONE EMPTY AK 46 RIFLE MAG, ONE MIL IDENT CARD, ONE GOAT, ONE CAMP BED, ONE KNIFE AMONGST OTHERS. SLDR AND EQPT/ITEMS REC ARE IN CUSTODY OF 7 DIV GAR FOR FURTHER ACTION,” a military signal obtained by SaharaReporters read.

Recently, the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP) arrested a soldier, Sergeant Thaddeus with service number 04NA/55/0931 for allegedly stealing and supplying ammunition to criminal gangs.

Thaddeus was nabbed at the gate of Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri with about 112 rounds of 7.62mm special.