NEWS
Nigerian Army arrests political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primaries
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday morning intercepted some armed members of the Oyo State Park Management System otherwise known as National Union Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun State.
The NURTW members were arrested at about 3am.
The armed thugs were reportedly heading for Ekiti, to disrupt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, slated for today.
The thugs were mobilised from Oyo State to prevent emergence of a certain candidate for the 2022 governorship election.
The hoodlums were caught with guns, machetes, charms and others.
A source alleged that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was supporting emergence of a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, while the immediate past governor of the state, Peter Ayodele Fayose and a senator representing Ekiti-South senatorial district, Olubunmi Olujimi, were supporting another candidate.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had earlier deployed additional policemen from Abuja to Ekiti State to complement personnel on the ground in the state to ensure hitch-free primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.
The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying the move was “in a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the PDP and the APC.”
While 11 aspirants are jostling for the PDP ticket during the indirect primary billed for Wednesday, eight aspirants are contesting for the APC’s ticket in the direct primary which will hold on Thursday.
Mobayo, in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, titled “Governorship primaries – Ekiti State CP deploys adequate security, sues for peace,” reiterated the command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state.
NEWS
African airlines’ passenger traffic crashes by 65% over Omicron, others
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says African airlines’ passenger traffic has fallen by 65% due to the increasing impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
A new report by IATA, the global airline body, said traffic in the region fell by 65 per cent in 2021.
IATA report read in part, “African airlines’ international traffic fell 65.2 per cent last year compared to 2019, which was the best performance among regions. Capacity dropped 56.7 per cent, and load factor sank 14.1 percentage points to 57.3 per cent. Demand for the month of December was 60.5 per cent below the year-ago period, a deterioration from the 56.5 per cent decline in November, owing to the impact of government travel restrictions in response to Omicron.”
The IATA full-year global passenger traffic results for 2021 indicated that demand (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) fell by 58.4 per cent compared to the full year of2019.
This represents an improvement compared to 2020, when full year RPKs were down 65.8 per cent versus 2019.
The report also noted that international passenger demand in 2021 was 75.5 per cent below 2019 levels. Capacity, (measured in available seat kilometers or ASKs) declined by 65.3 per cent, while load factor fell 24.0 percentage points to 58.0 per cent
Domestic demand in 2021 was also reported to have gone down by 28.2 per cent compared to 2019. Capacity contracted by 19.2% and load factor dropped 9.3 percentage points to 74.3%.
Total traffic for the month of December 2021was 45.1 per cent below the same month in 2019, an improvement from the 47 per cent contraction in November, as monthly demand continued to recover despite concerns over Omicron.
IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said, “Overall travel demand strengthened in 2021. That trend continued into December despite travel restrictions in the face of Omicron. That says a lot about the strength of passenger confidence and the desire to travel. The challenge for 2022 is to reinforce that confidence by normalizing travel. While international travel remains far from normal in many parts of the world, there is momentum in the right direction. Last week, France and Switzerland announced significant easing of measures. And yesterday the UK removed all testing requirements for vaccinated travelers. We hope others will follow their important lead, particularly in Asia where several key markets remain in virtual isolation.”
NEWS
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at 61
Ozzie, the world’s oldest male Gorilla is dead.
The western lowland silverback was found dead by his “heartbroken” care team at Zoo Atlanta in Georgia, US, on Tuesday morning, January 25.
The gorilla who died at the age of 61, is said to have lost his appetite since last week and was being provided with supportive care to encourage him to eat and drink.
But over the last 24 hours he had been treated for facial swelling, weakness and an inability to eat or drink, the zoo said.
Raymond B King, the zoo’s president and chief executive, said:
“This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend.
“Ozzie’s life’s contributions are indelible, in the generations of individuals he leaves behind in the gorilla population and in the world’s body of knowledge in the care of his species.
“Our thoughts are with his care team, who have lost a part of their lives and a part of their hearts.”
Ozzie has more than 20 descendants, according to the zoo. He is survived by daughter Kuchi; sons Kekla, Stadi, and Charlie; granddaughter Lulu; great-granddaughter Andi, and great-grandson Floyd, all of whom live at Zoo Atlanta, according to the release. The rest of his offspring live at other accredited zoos in the US and Canada.
The gorilla first arrived in Atlanta in 1988, and was part of a scientific milestone when he became the first gorilla to get a blood pressure reading.
He held the title of oldest male gorilla, but Fatou, a 64-year-old female at Berlin Zoo is still the oldest living gorilla.
Last year, Ozzie was one of 13 gorillas at Zoo Atlanta who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they believed the apes contracted it from a fully vaccinated zoo worker who was wearing protective equipment. The worker was asymptomatic.
The zoo said it would release the results of Ozzie’s post-mortem after it is completed by the University of Georgia’s veterinary college.
NEWS
We’ll not allow herdsmen to overrun us, Akeredolu vows
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state under any guise.
Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.
The Governor spoke yesterday in his office while receiving on courtesy visit representatives of Auga Community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye.
Akeredolu, who frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the bordering towns, said increased security presence will be deployed.
He charged the people to also be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration will not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.
The governor also called on traditional rulers in the state to work with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for proper security of their domain.
Akeredolu emphasised that the Iboropa-Auga/Ase/Ikaram road is one of the roads slated to be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).
On renovation of Auga Community Grammar School, Auga Akoko, Akeredolu said the time has come for communities to come up with various strategies towards developing their schools, saying old students associations and the communities must also join hands in developing the schools in their localities
