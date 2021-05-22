NEWS
Nigerian Army announces burial arrangement for late COAS, six others
The burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.
The deceased lost their lives in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10 a.m. respectively.
Mr Yerima said that the internment for the late COAS and six other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja by 1p.m.
More Nigerians have been reacting to the death of the army chief and others in Friday’s plane crash.
The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, described as a rude shock the death of Mr Attahiru, barely four months in the saddle.
Mr Magashi said that the mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, alongside others senior officers and his aides, represents a huge national disaster.
Mr Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadir, on Saturday in Abuja.
He condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the military and the Nigerian Army in particular as well as his immediate family and Nigeria in general.
Senator Abbo recalls sweet moments with Late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru
Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North in the Senate seems to have had an interesting relationship with late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru.
In a post on his Facebook on Satursday, Abbo recalled one of the sweet moments he shared with Attahiru before his death.
Attahiru, and six other senior officers lost their lives in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.
Speaking about the bond he shared with the late Chief of Army Staff and the final photo the pair were seen in together, the senator wrote:
‘Your last words to me was JAN NA MIJI
You smiled broadly and gave me corona greeting with elbows. Today you are gone together with Generals Olayinka and Malik.
Ohhhh!!
“WORDS FAIL ME, I FAILED WORDS!!!
Recall that Senator Abbo had last month during a one day public hearing on a bill to establish a Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, said he had advised the late Attahiru to create a battalion and position it in the axis of Madagali, in Adamawa.
Protesters storm Akure, demand Yoruba Nation
Again, agitators for the independence of the Yoruba nation stormed Akure, the Ondo State Capital, on Saturday.
The protesters gathered at Isinkan Roundabout, Akure, calling for self-determination.
They brandished posters that read, “Support Orile Ede Yoruba”.
One of the agitators, who identified himself as Tosin, said, “We know why we call for Oduduwa Nation. We know how hard it is to survive right now. Should we be slaves to the Hausas? No. God has given the Yorubas all the resources needed for survival.
“We are a nation; we are not forcing this. Someone from Osun State can understand someone from Kwara State, another from Ekiti will also understand. We are to rise and support one another so we can be free from bondage. By the time we gain independence, we will have enough; our farms will be safe, no Fulani herder will bring their cows on our farmlands to destroy it.”
Another agitator, Deborah, lamented the rate of unemployment and insecurity in the country. She said, “Enough is enough. We are tired. There are no jobs for the youth, the security architecture is terrible. No food, no security; everything is now expensive. We are free-borns, not slaves. We shouldn’t be living as slaves. The independence of the Oduduwa Nation will be actualized because we are all in support of this move.”
A week ago, SaharaReporters reported that several Yoruba youths, under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United, stormed the streets of Osogbo, Osun State, to agitate for the Yoruba nation despite threats by security operatives.
NIPR honours Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed
Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Friday conferred the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed with honourary Fellowship Awards of the institute.
The award was conferred at the annual NIPR Presidential Dinner & Award ceremony held in Bauchi.
The award was in recognition the governor’s immense contributions to the promotion of public relations as a revered professional arm in government activities in the state.
Also honoured was the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu
