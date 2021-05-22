Nigerian Army announces burial arrangement for late COAS, six others

The burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost their lives in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10 a.m. respectively.

Mr Yerima said that the internment for the late COAS and six other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja by 1p.m.

More Nigerians have been reacting to the death of the army chief and others in Friday’s plane crash.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, described as a rude shock the death of Mr Attahiru, barely four months in the saddle.

Mr Magashi said that the mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, alongside others senior officers and his aides, represents a huge national disaster.

Mr Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadir, on Saturday in Abuja.

He condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the military and the Nigerian Army in particular as well as his immediate family and Nigeria in general.