EFCC arraigns 11 OAU students for internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged 11 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Recall that the students were earlier arrested by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement released by the head of media and publicity EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the undergraduates were arraigned on different count charges, ranging from one to six charges as preferred against them by the EFCC.

They are; Perekebena Olombeni Micah, Nnekwelugo Nnaemeka, Moyosore Favour Oluwasakin, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro, Daniel Olashile Maiye, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina, Yinka Temitope Jayeola, Olumuyiwa Emmanuel Adeleye, Abiola Emmanuel Oluwadare, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji and Okesipe Tobiloba Paul.

Nine of the defendants were arraigned on one count charge each, while the remaining two: Micah and Obaro had six count charges filed against each of them.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Perekebena Olombeni Micah sometimes in 2023 in Osogbo, Osun State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated the name – Pies through your Whatsapp account phone number +1(414)367-9473 by claiming that you are an American Female in love with your victims in the United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.”

Another count reads, “That you, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro on or about 1st November 2023 at Ile-Ife, Osun State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be a white man by name Alex Stephens from United States of America to one Megan Johnson, through your Google Chat and your email address ([email protected]) with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.”

Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni prayed the court for trial dates and the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Centre.

In response, defence counsels to Ayodeji, Adesina, Oluwasakin, Micah, Adeleye and Okesipe informed the court of “motions for bail applications” filed on behalf of their clients which have been served on the prosecution, therefore urging the court to admit the six defendants to bail in the most liberal terms.