Nigerian Air Force female officer commits suicide in Lagos Military Base

A female officer of the Nigerian Air Force, simply identified as George on Saturday reportedly committed suicide in her place of residence at Ikeja, Lagos State.

George, a Master Warrant Officer working at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, was found dead at her home and her body has been evacuated to allow for a full inquiry into the cause of her death.

A military signal said, “Master Warrant Officer George a female Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja reported to have committed suicide inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 Jun 23. Efforts are ongoing by 3 Air Provost to evacuate her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue.”

“This is for your awareness. My people, depression is real. Please do not allow 9ija Wahala lead you to early grave.”