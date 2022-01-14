NEWS
Nigerian agency, NDLEA grills Obi Cubana over alleged drug links to Malaysia, India
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business.
Iyiegbu, who is the Chairman, Cubana group of companies, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.
Impeccable sources said that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India.
Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.
“Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.
“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account,” said a source.
The socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents which would be presented to the NDLEA.
Cubana who has been in the nightclub business since 2006, grabbed international headlines last July when he organised a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The event attracted several entertainers and renowned politicians from across the country including embattled Nigerian super cop, Abba Kyari.
Other entertainers that graced the event included Davido, D’banj, Kcee, Poco Lee and Ubi Franklin/ The guest list also had Nollywood stars and early callers like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo and Williams Uchemba.
But the highlight of the event was the ostentatious display of wealth as evidenced by the donation of about 400 cows to Cubana as well as the ‘naira rain’.
In what seemed like a bid to outdo one another, Cubana’s associates sprayed him with bundles of new naira notes. In one of the videos that went viral, two guests were seen having a playful cash fight as they threw wads of money at each other, while other guests laughed.
NEWS
Microsoft launches fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Bill Gates
Microsoft announced on Thursday January 13, that it has hired a law firm to review how the company handled sexual harassment allegations against some of its top executives including founder Bill Gates.
According to Mail Online, the review will be conducted by Washington, D.C.-based Arent Fox LLP, which the board of directors selected because it has experience in dealing with sexual harassment allegations and has not conducted much work with the company in the past.
After the law firm’s findings go public, Microsoft will release a report detailing its sexual harassment investigations and if any, actions were taken as a result.
The company was hit with sexual harassment allegations against Gates going back to 2000. He stepped down from the company amid an investigation into one of his relationships with a former employee in 2020, and on May 3, 2021, he announced his divorce to his longtime wife, Melinda French Gates.
A few weeks later, The New York Times published an expose detailing how Gates sexually harassed several of his employees and remained a loyal friend to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
‘Our culture remains our number one priority and the entire board appreciates the critical importance of a safe and inclusive environment for all Microsoft employees,’ Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a statement.
‘We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees,’ she continued.
‘I embrace this comprehensive review as an opportunity to continue to get better.’
The move to hire an independent firm to review the company’s investigations comes after activist shareholders demanded greater disclosure of the company’s handling of sexual harassment issues.
A resolution seeking greater transparency passed in November with support from almost 78 percent of the shareholders in November, The New York Times reported.
As part of the review, Arent Fox is expected to submit its findings to Microsoft senior management and board members with recommendations on how to improve the culture at the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company would then share a summary of the findings with the public in the spring, which would lead to a public release of Microsoft’s transparency report detailing the effectiveness of the company’s workplace policies related to sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases Microsoft has investigated, and what the results of those investigations were, and is expected to summarize the results of investigations into Gates and other senior leaders.
In a statement, Microsoft executives said the report ‘will assess the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination.’
The firm will also compare Microsoft’s sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies against the best practices that have been adopted by other companies.
Founder Bill Gates has been accused of soliciting at least two employees while he was running the tech giant, according to The Times. In one of the incidents, in 2007, it was reported that Gates sat through a presentation by a Microsoft employee then promptly emailed her asking for a date. He reportedly wrote: ‘If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.’
NEWS
Ukraine reports massive cyber attack on government websites
Kyiv on Friday reported a massive cyber attack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.
The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a “global (cyber) attack” that had taken place overnight.
Other websites that were down included that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine’s pro-Western stance.
“Ukrainians! All of your personal data .. have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst.”
“This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands,” it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.
The education ministry said that authorities — including the SBU security service and cyberpolice — were working to address the issue.
The attack comes as tensions between Russia and the West soar over Ukraine, a strategic ex-Soviet country.
The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine’s war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.
This week the United States and its NATO allies held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tensions, but all three rounds of negotiations — in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna — proved unsuccessful.
On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West following a lack of progress.
AFP
NEWS
No plan to suspend Umrah despite new COVID-19 wave – S/Arabia
The Saudi Arabia government has dismissed rumours regarding suspension of Umrah due to increase in COVID-19.
A source in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah told Haramain Sharifain that it has no plans to suspend Umrah.
It called on visitors and pilgrims to adhere to the precautionary measures decided by the competent authorities.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently reintroduced Physical and Social Distancing in the Two Holy Mosques after a rise in COVID-19 cases was noted.
“We call on every pilgrim and visitor to adhere to physical distancing and wearing of masks at all times as this will ensure your safety and the safety of others,” the Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Yasir Al Dossary announced before commencing the afternoon prayers on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,499 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 1,565 were recorded in Riyadh, 877 in Jeddah, 474 in Makkah, 239 in Madinah, 198 in Dammam, 137 in Taif, 110 in Qatif, 103 in Al-Khobar, 102 in Hofuf, and 100 in Khulais. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 555,035 after 2,978 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,901 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far. Over 53.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque increased its preparedness to welcome visitors in the coming period through updating electrical, mechanical and electronic elements. (Haramain Sharifain/Arab News).
