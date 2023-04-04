JAMB agrees to fix another exam for Muslim students delayed at Covenant University for wearing hijab

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has narrated the role it played when some female students were prevented from sitting for Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at the Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported that some Muslim candidates for the mock test were reportedly denied entry for some time at Covenant University in Canaanland for wearing the hijab.

Canaanland is a private city in Ota, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria, that hosts the headquarters of Winners’ Chapel (Living Faith Church), Covenant University and Faith Academy, all founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

In a video online, someone narrated how some Muslim candidates were denied entry into the venue of the mock examination organised annually by JAMB in many centres across the country. Covenant University is one of such centres.

In its reaction, JAMB said it took action immediately its attention was drawn to the issue.

“The attention of the University was promptly drawn to this development, and a vehement denial of authorising its security personnel to prevent any genuine candidates from entering the institution was issued.”

“According to the University, no such authority was given to that effect and it decried the attendant embarrassment the incident had caused to the institution.

“It was, therefore, against this backdrop that upon learning of the university along with its CBT Centre officials, had rushed to the gate to rescue the unfortunate situation and ensure that the candidates take their examination.

“Regrettably, the unwarranted delay prevented the affected candidates from meeting the time for the examination,” the bulletin read.

While apologising to the concerned candidates, the Board assured them of opportunity to sit for the rescheduled exam.

It added, “It should be noted that the Board, as an equal opportunity organisation, would never condone any scintilla of discrimination against any entity or person.

“The general public is, therefore, given all necessary assurances that the Board would put necessary machinery in motion to ensure that such an incident does not reoccur in future.”