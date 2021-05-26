NEWS
Nigerian actress Ify Onwuemene dies of endometrial cancer
Nigerian actress Ify Onwuemene, best known for her role in the popular sitcom “Everyday People”, has died. She died on Tuesday after a long-term battle with endometrial cancer.
The news of her death was announced by her colleague, actress Gloria Anozie-Young, on her Facebook page.
“With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFEY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord,” Anozie-Young wrote.
IFEY ONWUEME was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. Her womb was removed, but she has been battling the ailment for many years now.
“In 2019, even after eight sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4. However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.
“Ify spent more than N10m, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians. A GoFundme account was opened for her, but it did not yield much. She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of N280,000, but only 3 litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected.
“IFEY has finally gone to rest, today 25th May 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”
Anozie-Young stated that burial arrangements would be released by the family of the deceased.
Endometrial cancer is a type of uterine cancer that starts in the inner lining of the uterus. This lining is called the endometrium.
Prices of bread, biscuits, others to increase by 30 percent – Bakers
Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has directed its members nationwide to increase prices of bread, biscuits and other items by 30 percent due to devastating economic situation of the country.
The association explained the adjustment in price was as a result of the sudden increase in the costs of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast and flour.
The directive was part of the resolution reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Abuja.
National President of the association, Mansur Umar, who read the resolutions explained: “After considering the impact of the skyrocketed prices of baking ingredients/materials, for the survival of our noble business, which is presently bleeding, the association came to the conclusion to adjust our prices by 30 percent.”
It called on the Federal Government to intervene and reverse the high tariff regime imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and streamline regulation by allowing only NAFDAC to regulate bakers.
Besides, the association frowned at the incessant increase in the price of flour as it is forcing its members to close their businesses.
PDP NWC visits, condoles Attahiru’s widow, family members of deceased officers
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in the tragic military air crash last week Friday.
This was contained in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement which was signed by Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary of the party, said “The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus led other members of NWC to visit Gen. Attahiru’s family in their home in Abuja on Wednesday.
The party described the late COAS as a brave and patriotic soldier, adding that the PDP is still grief-stricken over the national tragedy.
“We are here to commiserate with you over the departure of your husband. We received with sadness, the news of the death of your brave and patriotic husband.
“Nigerians are in great pain because his appointment was a relief to our nation as we believed that he had come to make a difference.
“With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation. ” The statement said
The statement further described ” his life as an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to our nation.
“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, we are here to condole with you.
“We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pain”, he said.
The PDP leadership also offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.
The party also prayed for the safety of men and women risking their lives, in battle, to secure Nigeria.
Kaduna varsity students protest hike in fees
Students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Wednesday in Kaduna protested the hike in school fees by the authorities and called on the state government to intervene.
The students informed the state government that the hike in some courses to N300,000 and N400,000 from N36,000 would force many students out of school.
Mr Abubakar Buhari, President, National Association of Science Students, who spoke on behalf of the protesting students, said that the old fee was between N24,000 and N26,000 for indigenes, depending on the course of study.
Buhari said that that non-indigenes pay between N31,000 and 36,000, also depending on the course of study.
He said the students were shocked when the student’s portal showed that for new students, indigenes would now pay N150, 000 for art and humanities and N171, 000 for sciences while non-indigenes will pay N221,000.
According to him, for social sciences, indigenes will pay N170, 000; non-indigenes will pay N200, 000 while indigenes admitted to study medicine will pay N300,000 and N400,000 for non-indigenes.
“We are protesting to draw the attention of the state government to revert to the old rates or reduce the fees so that parents and caregiver will be able to pay.
“This is because most of our students find it difficult to pay the old rate and with this increase, only the children of the rich can afford university education in the state institution,’’ he said.
The student’s leaders stressed that if the new fee remained, 75 per cent of students would drop out of school.
Mr Yusuf Rahama, President of Nigerian Association of Microbiology Students, said that education was capable of keeping students away from the streets and from being criminals.
Rahama urged the state government to intervene because they do not want to be liability to the society.
Blessing Audu, a 300-level student of Chemistry Department, said that her parents could not afford the over N100,000 fees and also pay N80,000 for hostel accommodation.
Audu expressed uncertainty about her future if the government insisted on implementing the new fees.
She appealed to the state government to revert to the old fees for the sake of the children of the poor.
The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, had in April hinted the increase in tuition fees in all the state-owned tertiary institutions.
Makarfi explained that the decision was to reposition the schools to deliver quality education to meet 21st century challenges.
