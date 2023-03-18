Saturday, March 18, 2023
#NigeriaDecides2023: Vice President-elect, Shettima, votes in Maiduguri

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has cast his vote.

Shettima performed the civic right at his Lawan Kukawa polling unit (PU 023) in Lamisula ward, in the state capital of Borno State, Maiduguri.

Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum of All Progressive Congress (APC) Borno State is seeking reelection for a second term.

The incumbent governor is fighting to retain his seat against Mohammed Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labor Party candidate, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia Kadafir (Rtd).

