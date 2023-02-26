NigeriaDecides2023: Atiku leads in Akwa Ibom after results from ten local govts

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in six out of the ten local government areas announced in Akwa Ibom State.
There are 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom but only results from ten had been announced at the INEC State Collation Centre at about 8:00 p.m.
Atiku won in Ikono, Udung Uko, Uruan, Obot Akara, Ibesikpo Asutan and Mbo LGAs
The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu won in three local governments (Ika, Etim Ekpo and Urueoffong/Oruko) while the Labour Party won one (Ibiono Ibom) .
Below is the result declared so far by INEC
Results for IKONO LGA
APC- 6622
LP- 5198
PDP- 6731
The collation Officer announced that the area recorded incidences of violence in many polling units including units in ward eleven.
IKA LGA with 10 wards
APC- 5511
LP- 1054
PDP- 3750
UDUNG UKO LGA
APC- 1555
LP- 1068
PDP- 2701
URUAN LGA
APC- 5287
LP- 3024
PDP-9327
Registered voters- 86837
Accredited voters- 21766
Valid votes- 20385
Votes cast- 21411
Obot Akara LGA with 10 wards
APC- 4477
LP- 2542
PDP -8029
Reg voters- 57398
Accredited voters- 16359
Valid votes- 15709
Votes cast- 16260
Urueoffong/Oruko
APC- 3697
LP- 2010
PDP- 3419
Registered voters- 42379
Accredited voters- 11212
Valid votes- 9900
Votes cast- 10556
IBIONO IBOM LGA
APC- 3407
LP- 7752
PDP-5274
NNPP- 997
Registered voters- 100619
Accredited voters- 24243
Valid votes- 22644
Votes cast- 23197
Returning officer noted that they area was ridden by violence, and in Ekpanya ward eleven three INEC officials were adopted, election Materials burnt.
FOR IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with 10 wards
APC- 6480
LP- 3698
PDP- 9326
NNPP- 345
Registered voters- 90822
Valid votes- 21306
Votes cast- 22430
MBO LGA with 10 wards
APC-3204
LP- 1456
PDP- 3922
NNPP-56
Registered voters- 57329
Accredited voters-9863
Valid votes- 9079
Total votes cast- 9788
NSIT IBOM LGA
APC -5975
LP- 2215
PDP- 8176
NNPP- 128
REG. Voters- 66513
Accredited-18274
T. Votes cast- 1788