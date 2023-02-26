NigeriaDecides2023: Atiku leads in Akwa Ibom after results from ten local govts

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in six out of the ten local government areas announced in Akwa Ibom State.

There are 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom but only results from ten had been announced at the INEC State Collation Centre at about 8:00 p.m.

Atiku won in Ikono, Udung Uko, Uruan, Obot Akara, Ibesikpo Asutan and Mbo LGAs

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu won in three local governments (Ika, Etim Ekpo and Urueoffong/Oruko) while the Labour Party won one (Ibiono Ibom) .

Below is the result declared so far by INEC

Results for IKONO LGA

APC- 6622

LP- 5198

PDP- 6731

The collation Officer announced that the area recorded incidences of violence in many polling units including units in ward eleven.

IKA LGA with 10 wards

APC- 5511

LP- 1054

PDP- 3750

UDUNG UKO LGA

APC- 1555

LP- 1068

PDP- 2701

URUAN LGA

APC- 5287

LP- 3024

PDP-9327

Registered voters- 86837

Accredited voters- 21766

Valid votes- 20385

Votes cast- 21411

Obot Akara LGA with 10 wards

APC- 4477

LP- 2542

PDP -8029

Reg voters- 57398

Accredited voters- 16359

Valid votes- 15709

Votes cast- 16260

Urueoffong/Oruko

APC- 3697

LP- 2010

PDP- 3419

Registered voters- 42379

Accredited voters- 11212

Valid votes- 9900

Votes cast- 10556

IBIONO IBOM LGA

APC- 3407

LP- 7752

PDP-5274

NNPP- 997

Registered voters- 100619

Accredited voters- 24243

Valid votes- 22644

Votes cast- 23197

Returning officer noted that they area was ridden by violence, and in Ekpanya ward eleven three INEC officials were adopted, election Materials burnt.

FOR IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with 10 wards

APC- 6480

LP- 3698

PDP- 9326

NNPP- 345

Registered voters- 90822

Valid votes- 21306

Votes cast- 22430

MBO LGA with 10 wards

APC-3204

LP- 1456

PDP- 3922

NNPP-56

Registered voters- 57329

Accredited voters-9863

Valid votes- 9079

Total votes cast- 9788

NSIT IBOM LGA

APC -5975

LP- 2215

PDP- 8176

NNPP- 128

REG. Voters- 66513

Accredited-18274

T. Votes cast- 1788