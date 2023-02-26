NigeriaDecides: INEC to open National Collation Centre in Abuja by 12 pm today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on mid-day Sunday, February 26 begin the national collation of presidential election held nationwide on Saturday.

Mahood Yakubu, INEC chairman made this known while briefing accredited journalists to the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

Going by the INEC procedure, elections held on Saturday would be collated at the ward, local government and state levels before taken to the national collation centre for final announcement and declaration of the winner of the presidential poll in each state.

The INEC chairman who promised to address Nigerians through the media if the need arises said the national collation would kicked off on Sunday mid-day.

Yakubu said: “I will like to invite you to mid-day tomorrow for official opening of the national collation centre for the 2023 general election. We hope later tomorrow we expect that some of the results from the states particularly for the presidential election.

“So the situation room and the collation centre for the presidential election will open at mid day tomorrow, Sunday, the 26th.”