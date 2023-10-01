Sunday, October 1, 2023
Nigeria@63: President Tinubu Declares Additional N25,000 Pay For Low-Grade Workers

The president stated this on Sunday morning in his nationwide broadcast as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

President Bola Tinubu has said an average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25,000 per month for the next six months.

 

The president stated this on Sunday morning in his nationwide broadcast as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

 

He said, “We have embarked on several public sector reforms to stabilize the economy, direct fiscal and monetary policy to fight inflation, encourage production, ensure the security of lives and property and lend more support to the poor and the vulnerable.

 

“Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month.

 

“To ensure better grassroots development, we set up an Infrastructure Support Fund for states to invest in critical areas. States have already received funds to provide relief packages against the impact of rising food and other prices.”

 

 



