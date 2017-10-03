Nigeria will never break up — Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has disclosed that God told him Nigeria will not “disintegrate” despite the current challenges ravaging it.

Oyedepo made this known while leading his church to a breakfast prayer for the country, on Monday.

The clergyman led the church to pray for the peace of the country and for God to intervene and direct the government to make good policies for the country.

He said, “The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory.

“Nigeria shall not see war; God will visit eternal silence on every religious bigot being used to cause war; there will be no bloodshed in the country

“Let Nigeria know peace; make this our independence gift; let every religious manipulator be stopped today.

“We shall not see war in this country again.

“God has given us peace today for the economic and industrial revolution of Nigeria as a great nation.

“No agent of the devil will cause problems for this country.”