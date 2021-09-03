SPORTS
Nigeria vs Liberia: Ahmed Musa closes in on Yobo, Enyeama record
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is on the verge of breaking the national team record of appearances set by Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.
Musa earned his 99th international cap on Friday, as Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying game.
The match was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Musa replaced the match winner Kelechi Iheanacho in the 84th minute, with the Leicester City forward’s brace having given the Eagles a two-goal lead.
The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former skipper, John Obi Mikel.
Now, Musa is two matches short of Yobo and Enyeama’s mark of 101 appearances.
He could match their feat if he features in Nigeria’s next two features against Cape Verde and Central African Republic.
Musa shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.
He made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Madagascar.
SPORTS
Nigeria vs Liberia: Iheanacho scores brace as Super Eagles win
Nigeria began their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Liberia on Friday.
The game was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to seal all three points for the three-time African champions.
His first goal came in the 22nd minute, after he found space in the right wing and unleashed an effort that flew past goalkeeper Ashley Williams.
Victor Osimhen missed a good chance to double Nigeria’s lead with five minutes left to play in the first half, before Iheanacho swivelled to make it 2-0.
The Super Eagles now top Group C with three points.
They take on Cape Verde in their next qualifying fixture on Tuesday.
SPORTS
Allegri clashes with Juventus over Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd
Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, is not happy with the club hierarchy for sanctioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last week.
Ronaldo left the Serie A side after three years in a deal worth £19.4million.
Il Giornale reports that Allegri is not happy that the club has given him the task of replacing the 36-year-old’s goals.
Allegri re-joined Juve this summer, two years after leaving. But the 54-year-old is “furious” with club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini.
He has told club hierarchy that “these were not the agreements” when he accepted a proposal to return.
Juventus brought in Moise Kean from Everton on loan to fill the gap left by Ronaldo.
Manuel Locatelli has already arrived from Sassuolo this summer, but improvements to the squad have not been to the extent expected for a side that scraped a fourth place finish last season.
After a shock 1-0 home defeat to Empoli over the weekend, Allegri told DAZN: “Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on.”
SPORTS
EPL: Wayne Rooney warns Solskjaer over Ronaldo
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has warned that manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can no longer afford to preside over another trophyless season after acquiring the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus, making his way back to Old Trafford after 12 years.
The 36-year-old underwent a medical in Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend and is expected to be in contention to make his second debut after the international break.
United had a busy transfer window that also saw the addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to an already star-studded squad.
“Cristiano is still one of the best players in the world and has won titles everywhere he’s been so he’s going to be huge,” he said according to Metro.
“He still wants to be the best and I’m sure he will have a big impact on them this season.
“Ole will certainly know that he’s in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he’s brought in.
“For their development, to get to the next step now is to start winning titles.”
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES18 hours ago
Sex positions that wont do it for her!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Popular South African prophet killed in church with bible in his hands
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Orgasms can help with period pains
-
NEWS2 days ago
Amosun visits Tinubu in London
-
NEWS2 days ago
APC expels Adamu, party chairman who wished Osinbajo replaced Buhari
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Anger as military releases 565 B/Haram members in Borno
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why ginger is good for sex!
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Nigerian military may lose newly bought Super Tucano jets to jihadi terrorists—Ex-US ambassador