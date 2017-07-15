Nigeria unity negotiable, Soyinka tells Osinbajo

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has dismissed the arguments that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

Speaking on Friday in Bayelsa state, Soyinka disagreed with those opposed to restructuring.

The Nobel laureate made the comments when he joined the state governor, Seriake Dickson in an interactive session with students of the newly commissioned Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Kolouma/Opokuma local government area of the state

He said though he was not in support of the country breaking up, the people have the right to negotiate their future.

He stated that Nigeria’s political leaders that bear enormous responsibility have been indulging in what he described as a falsity that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

“The claim that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable is a false statement”.

“Anything is negotiable, the right for people to determine their future is what is non-negotiable. Most nations came to being through negotiation.”

Soyinka’s position is coming at a time when some politicians and top government officials have asserted that Nigeria’s structure is not defective and as such, does not require restructuring.

Two weeks ago, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo repeated the administration’s position on Nigeria as an entity. “Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation,” Mr. Osinbajo said while receiving Muslim leaders in the State House June 25.