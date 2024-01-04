Thursday, January 4, 2024
HomeBusinessMarketsNigeria stocks gain for second day, banks rally
Markets

Nigeria stocks gain for second day, banks rally

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Nigerian stocks climbed 2.04% on Wednesday, extending gains for the second session in 2024 after banks, consumer goods and oil shares gained, LSEG data showed.

The index all share index rose to 77,537.57 points, its highest ever. It gained 1.63% on Tuesday, the first trading session of this year, extending 2023 gains of 45.90%.

On Wednesday, banking shares climbed 6.66% while consumer goods firms gained 2.42%. Oil firms rose 1.89%.

The share index crossed a psychological threshold of 70,000 points for the first time in November.

Previous article
SpaceX illegally fired workers critical of Elon Musk, US labor agency says
Next article
Ugandan LGBT activist in critical condition after stabbing
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network