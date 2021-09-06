NEWS
Nigeria still poverty capital of the world – Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council member
Nigeria has maintained the infamous position as the poverty capital of the world, with 93.9 people in Africa’s most populous country currently living below the poverty line.
Quoting a World Bank data, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited and a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Mr. Bismarck Rewani, in a presentation at the monthly Lagos Business School’s economic breakfast meeting for September 2021, stated that seven million Nigerians fell into extreme poverty in 2020.
The report was titled: “Re: Growth Spikes (5.01 per cent), But People are Hungry?”
Nigeria, with its 200 million plus population, was first declared world’s poverty capital in 2018 in a report by the Brookings Institution, knocking off India from the position.
The report had then stated that the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute.
The Brookings Institution’s report had stated in 2018, “At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. What is more, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall.”
Rewane pointed out in the latest report that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which is in the process of being implemented, would have minimal impact on new investments in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. He based his projection on the fact that petrol subsidy was still in existence, despite the deregulation of the downstream sector by the PIA, coupled with investors’ on-going transition towards investments in renewable and clean energy.
The EAC member said, “Implementation of the PIA to continue but subsidies will remain. Minimal impact on new investments in the downstream sector as investors’ transition towards investments in renewable and clean energy.”
Although, deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector is among the provisions in the PIA, the federal government has ruled out immediate removal of petrol subsidy pending when an alternative to petrol is made available.
In his fiscal policy outlook, the economist stated that public finance deficit would remain in its N5.6 trillion for 2021, adding that oil revenue would be insufficient to meet the country’s expenditure needs.
Predicting that tax revenue would be undermined by widespread evasion and a large informal sector, he further said the federal government’s debt burden would intensify as ways and means advances climb.
Ahead of the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) slated for September 20 and 21, 2021, Rewane predicted that the committee would likely bring down Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) commonly known as the benchmark interest rate by 0.5 per cent to 11 per cent.
This, he said, would be supported by sustained positive growth rate (5.01 per cent) and continued moderation in inflation rate (16.8 per cent in August), while other interest rates would remain constant.
He further forecasted intensified efforts toward convergence of the exchange rates and the reduction of the parallel market premium.
However, Rewane pointed out some positive developments that could make Nigerians cheer, including the fact that the value of transactions across e-payment channels increased by 46.24 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 21 to N72.39 trillion from N49.5 trillion recorded in Q2’20.
They also include the climbing of the Federal Allocation (FAAC) disbursements by 3.76 per cent to N760.7 billion from N733.1 billion in July.
Others are vessels awaiting berth sharply down by 68.75 per cent to five in Lagos ports from 16 in July; as well as the signing of the PIB into law.
Added was that the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021- 2025) would be unveiled in October, 10 months after the expiration of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) (2017- 2020).
Also included as part of the positives was the increasing of dollar supply to commercial banks by 200 per cent by the CBN.
However, on the negative side, the FDC boss listed some developments that should worry Nigerians, including the falling of total capital importation to $875.62 million in Q2’21, from $1.91 billion in Q1’21, and the crashing of the parallel market rate to N526/$ on Foreign Exchange (FX) supply shortages.
Commenting on inflation, he said, “While we expect inflation for August to fall again to 16.8 per cent, the impact of insecurity, exchange rate pass through and higher energy costs could exacerbate inflationary pressures.”
NEWS
Bandits will remain until Buhari grants them amnesty like Niger Delta militants – Sheikh Gumi
Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Monday reiterated the need to grant bandits amnesty.
Gumi said bandits are going nowhere until the Nigerian Government grants them amnesty like it did to the Niger Delta militants.
The cleric, who has access to bandits, disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page entitled: ‘Zamfara: The Flaring Of Crisis.’
Gumi warned that military action against armed herders would worsen the insecurity situation rather than solve it.
Citing the incident in Afghanistan, the Kaduna-based scholar insisted that no military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare.
The statement reads partly: “By 2015, banditry has replaced cattle rearing that is becoming nearly impossible. Drugs were introduced into the herdsmen that are known to be illiterates or semi-illiterates.
“Just as we had the Niger Delta conflict resolved with an amnesty which comes with reconciliation, reparation, and rehabilitation packages, so will the herdsmen crisis be resolved. In fact, there is a need for a Marshal plan to educate the nomadic pastoralist so that no citizen is left behind.
“No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare. The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate.”
Recently, Gumi had called on the Nigerian Government to grant bandits blanket amnesty.
NEWS
Paul Enenche led Dunamis to establish university
The Dunamis International Gospel Centre is set to establish its own university.
This plan which has been on for some time was again reiterated few days ago in the United States of America by Roberts Liardon who had recently returned from a visit to the Glory Dome.
According to Liardon, he received an invitation from Dr. Paul and Dr. Becky Enenche to preach in the recently concluded Ministers’ Conference at The Glory Dome’. Roberts Liardon stated that Pastor Enenche took him on a tour of Glory Dome and the Lord’s Garden where a university would soon be built.
“They (Dunamis) are going to build a university. They have a boarding school..it was amazing. What they are doing with their education, it is so important to people all over the world. And here in America we seem to be trying to politicize the education of our children and do something that is not going to be productive for our nation and for their lives.
”From available plans, at the end of the project at the Lord’s Garden, it will become an ultra modern and state of the art sprawling community for Jesus.
NEWS
Plateau Crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks
Three persons have been killed in fresh attacks in two villages in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The attacks were separately carried out in two villages.
The first attack occurred on Sunday evening in Kwachudu community where a herder was beheaded.
The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi, accused members of the Irigwe ethnic group of beheading one Musa Sale and injuring Abdulsalam Nuhu while rearing cattle around Kwachudu area
Irigwe ethnic group denied the allegation, saying it was not true and unfounded.
Hours after the Sunday evening attack, two members of Irigwe were killed on Monday morning in Renwienku community in the same local government.
Malison David, the spokesman of Irigwe Development Association(IDA), accused the Fulani of launching the attack, but the Fulani group denied having hand in the attack.
The attacks are coming barely five days after the two warring groups had a peace meeting with governor Lalong on the need to eschew violence and embrace peace.
The spokesman of the state Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, didn’t pick the call our correspondent put across nor respond to the SMS sent to him.
Latest News
- Bandits will remain until Buhari grants them amnesty like Niger Delta militants – Sheikh Gumi
- Paul Enenche led Dunamis to establish university
- Plateau Crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks
- Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer moves to stop extradition of IPOB members from Ghana
- Nigeria still poverty capital of the world – Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council member
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
LG Poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP
-
NEWS1 day ago
Biden to visit three sites of 9/11 attack on 20th anniversary
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Boma evicted from #BBNaija Show
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Michael, Peace, Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP crisis worsens as Secondus, Wike differ on peace terms
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian man climbs telecoms mast, threatens to commit suicide if a woman is not married to him
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
EPL: Ronaldo breaks shirt sales record in 24 hours
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
India, Netherlands, Spain emerge top export destinations for Nigeria’s crude oil