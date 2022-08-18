NEWS
Nigeria spends N18.69 billion daily on fuel subsidy – Finance Minister
The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that Nigeria spends N18.69 billion daily on petroleum subsidies.
She stated this on Thursday when she appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating oil subsidies.
The Minister claimed Nigeria consumes 64 million litres per day. and that the figure could have been influenced by smuggling.
Ahmed said the executive is also concerned about the increment in daily consumption.
She noted that some of the products are being smuggled outside the country, adding that during COVID-19 locked down, daily consumption dropped significantly.
She stated that the president alone cannot take the decision on removing subsidy, insisting that there must be a multi-stakeholder approach, including all political parties, who must sit to make the decision.
The minister disclosed that the landing cost of petroleum is N448 per litre and that the NNPC takes care of the rest through under recovery.
She further said the Federal Executive Council has also expressed worry about the figure presented by the NNPC.
Adding that as the Minister of Finance, she has no access to the bank statement of the NNPC.
The Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Aliyu questioned the figure provided by the Minister.
Aliyu said even during the COVID19 locked down, Nigeria was still consuming high volume, which according to him was not logical.
He claimed the daily petroleum consumption was about 32 million litres.
But the Minister responded that she is not sure whether daily consumption has doubled and not also sure if the total number of vehicles in the country has doubled in the past 10 years.
NEWS
Top bandit commander set to marry young victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack- Negotiator
A top commander of bandits who abducted passengers from the Kaduna-Abuja train on the 28th of March, 2022, is planning to marry one of the victims, 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John.
The Publisher of Desert Herald, who is also the negotiator of victims held hostage, Tukur Mamu, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Friday.
He alerted the federal government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)) to take urgent action to ensure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack as was done in the case of Leah Sharibu.
According to Tukur Mamu, “This is to alert the federal government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.”
He added, “One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her.”
He warned that the information be treated with the urgency it deserves saying the development will not only unsettle the victin but her immediate family, loved ones and the entire country.
“It is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case,” he warned.
The negotiator advised CAN, in particular, not to politicize the issue or reduce it to mere press releases as has seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.
“I pray that in view of the uncertainties which is becoming alarming, the federal government will also act very fast to ensure the release of all the remaining victims,” he advised.
Top bandit commander set to marry young victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack- Negotiator
[a
NEWS
Kerosene price increased by 98.76%, says NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics says on a year- on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of household kerosene increased by 98.76 per cent in July 2022.
This is according to the NBS National Household Kerosene Price Watch for July 2022 released in Abuja on Friday.
According to the report, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 98.76 per cent from N397.34 in July 2021 to N789.75 in July 2022.
The report said on a month-on-month basis, there was a 3.68 per cent increase of the product in July 2022 at N789.75 compared to N761.69 recorded in June 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report revealed that the highest average price per litre of kerosene in July 2022 was recorded in Enugu State with N1,003.68, followed by Ekiti State with N989.58 and Osun State with N949.12.
On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa State with N643.06, followed by Benue State with N654.76 and Rivers State with N655.24.
The report said that analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of household kerosene with N900.90, followed by the South-East with N892.40 and North-Central with N761.92, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N727.07.’
The average retail price per gallon of household kerosene paid by consumers in July 2022 was N2,886.41, showing an increase of 7.98 per cent from N2,673.04 in June 2022.
The report said while on a year-on-year basis, the increase indicated a 121.60 per cent increase from N1,302.56 in July 2021.
On state profile analysis, Abuja recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of household kerosene with N3,600.00, followed by Enugu State with N3,500.75 and Ekiti State with N3,450.00.
On the other hand, the report said Zamfara State recorded the lowest price with N2,430.57, followed by Borno and Gombe states with N2,500 and N2,530 respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of household kerosene with N3,186.93, followed by the South-East and North-Central with N3,130.76 and N2,924.73 respectively.
The North-East recorded the lowest average retail price per gallon with N2,597.04.
Similarly, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) Price Watch for July 2022 revealed a 105.35 per cent increase of refilling 5kg of the product on a year-on –year basis.
According to the report, on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 105.35 per cent from N2,141.59 in July 2021 to N4,397.68 in July 2022.
The report said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 4.25 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N4,218.38 recorded in June 2022 to N4,397.68 in July 2022.
On state profile analysis, Adamawa State recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder with N4,966.67, followed by Plateau State with N4,650.00, and Kwara and Gombe state with N4,625.00 each.
On the other hand, the report said Kano State recorded the lowest price with N3, 981.25, followed by Yobe and Bauchi with N4,000.00 and N4,071.03 respectively.
NEWS
Abductors of Kaduna-Abuja train passengers release 90-year-old woman, three others
The abductors of Kaduna-Abuja train passengers, on Friday, released a 90-year-old woman, alongside her daughter, two other persons.
They were among the over 60 victims held hostage by kidnappers,in their Forest since March 2022.
Confirming the release of the victims, the Publisher of Desert Herald, who is also the negotiator of victims held hostage, Tukur Mamu, said, “I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.”
He said the four released victims left his office not quite long ago, adding that they came collectively to thank him for the past efforts he made to meditate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead for all stakeholders, especially the federal government to intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic
The other two victims are Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz) and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga.
Latest News
- EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
- Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding
- ‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer announces engagement to Jaylan Mobley
- Inter beat Spezia on Lukaku’s San Siro return
- PHOTO NEWS: Kwankwaso commissions campaign office in Nasarawa
Trending
-
Jobs2 days ago
Utility Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
-
Jobs17 hours ago
Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs15 hours ago
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs17 hours ago
Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs2 days ago
Telemarketer Job at AllNews Nigeria
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
-
Jobs7 hours ago
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
-
Jobs1 day ago
Sales Representative Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited