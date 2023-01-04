Nigeria Secret Police, DSS Arrests ISWAP Leaders Over Kogi Bomb Blast During President Buhari’s Visit

A suspected terrorist has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a fatal bombing in Kogi while President Muhammadu Buhari was visiting the state.

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

An explosion rocked a community in Okene Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

The explosion, which occurred around 9.00 am was said to have occurred at a mosque near the palace of Ado Ibrahim, the paramount ruler of Ebiraland.

The incident occurred a few hours before the arrival of President Buhari, who was to inaugurate some projects in the North-Central state.

However, ISWAP in a statement on Monday said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate.”

The terror group said a car bomb was used and its target was the President who was visiting the area.

In its Wednesday statement, the DSS said the bomb was placed in a vehicle.

The secret police also announced that the masterminds of the Vehicle-Borne Explosive Device (VBIED), AbdulmumIbrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman were arrested on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Afunanya however noted that the major mastermind, who is an ISWAP commander, sustained an injury on his leg while trying to escape.

The statement said, “The (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman on 3rd January, 2023. OTARU sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations. The 24th June 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

“A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack; The 5th July 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and 5th August 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped.

“It will be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two policemen and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August 2022.”