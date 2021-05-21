NEWS
Nigeria’ s Chief of Army Staff Attahiru Ibrahim, seven others die in Kaduna plane crash
General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, has died in a plane crash.
Details of the incident are still sketchy but a military source said it happened in Kaduna on Friday.
In a statement, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.
“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” read the statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information.
A source said there were eight persons on board the aircraft.
Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff on January 26, 2021.
Born on 10th August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, he graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy.
He commenced cadets training in January 1984 and was commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry Officer. He holds a Masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy.
General Attahiru has held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in command during his military career. He had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.
He was an Operation Officer and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia. Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army.
Prominent among these appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army. He was one time Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
*This is a developing story
NEWS
Identities of passengers who died alongside Chief of Army Staff revealed
A plane crash that occurred in Kaduna State on Friday claimed the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.
Attahiru was not alone on the ill-fated aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force that crashed around 6pm on Friday.
A list of the flight crew and other persons on board has been released.
See the list below
LT GEN I ATTAHIRU.
BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.
BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.
BRIG GEN KULIYA.
MAJ LA HAYAT.
MAJ HAMZA.
SGT UMAR.
CREW
FLT LT TO ASANIYI
FLT LT AA OLUFADE.
SGT ADESINA.
ACM OYEDEPO.
NEWS
Attahiru, others’ death, a mortal blow -Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has described the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers as “a mortal blow to our underbelly.”
He regretted that the incident happened at a time men of the nation’s armed forces were poised to end the security challenges facing Nigeria.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over death of Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others.”
Adesina quoted the President as consoling families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”
According to the statement, while praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”
The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.
