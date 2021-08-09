NEWS
Nigeria postpones second batch Covid-19 vaccination
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has postponed the second batch inoculation of Nigerians.
The exercise was scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 10 August at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.
This ought to have followed the receipt of four million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the American government.
However, the Director Press for the PSC, Mr. Willie Bassey, said the exercise has been postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.
“This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances.
“A new date will be communicated,” he said.
NEWS
Gunmen abduct Niger Commissioner for Information, Mallam Idris
The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed has been kidnapped.
Mohammed was abducted on Sunday night by heavy-armed men who invaded his residence at Baban Tunga, Tafa local government area of the State.
The armed men said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 11: 00am under a heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at press time.
More details to follow
NEWS
Amosun loses close ally, Lekan Buari
The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun has expressed sorrow over the sudden demise of one of his closest allies, Alhaji Lekan Buari, who died on Sunday.
Buari, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor’s Office, to Amosun, died at the age of 55.
Amosun described the deceased as “a long standing, reliable, trustworthy and dedicated associate,” saying he will sorely be missed.
Buari, after the end of Amosun’s tenure, returned to his original desk and resumed his career as staff of Ibikunle Amosun & Co, (Chartered Accountants), from where he was given Leave of Absence to the public service in the first place.
“He worked diligently till he breathed his last. In all the places he served, both in the private and public sectors, Lekan left a sterling legacy of dedication, admirable humility, loyalty and unparalleled commitment to duty. A doting father to his children and passionate family man, he was survived by wife and children.
“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him Aljana Fridaous. My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this time. May Allah comfort them all,” Amosun said in a statement he signed personally and made available through his Media Aide, Bola Adeyemi.
NEWS
Islamic New Year: Sultan of Sokoto declares Tuesday first day of Muharram
Following the non-sighting of the crescent of Muharram on Sunday, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto,/Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 After Hijrah.
This is contained in a statement signed by the NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.
According to the statement, the decision was taken after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee.
It was gathered that cloudy weather and the rains experienced in most parts of the country on Sunday were some of the factors that hindered the sighting of the new crescent.
Part of the statement read: “His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH”.
The Sultan in the statement wished all Muslims faithful a happy New Hijri Year.
This is coming after most state governments in the northern part of the country had declared Monday, the 9th of August, 2021 as a work free day for Muslims civil servants and other citizens to commemorate the New Islamic Year.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
-
NEWS1 day ago
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Could a sleepy 4-5 be in your genes?