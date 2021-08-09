Nigeria postpones second batch Covid-19 vaccination

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has postponed the second batch inoculation of Nigerians.

The exercise was scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 10 August at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

This ought to have followed the receipt of four million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the American government.

However, the Director Press for the PSC, Mr. Willie Bassey, said the exercise has been postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

“This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances.

“A new date will be communicated,” he said.