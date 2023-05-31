A suspected landgrabber, Murphy Adebare popularly known as Topaz, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force after three months of evading arrest.

A senior police officer in Lagos, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Adebare will be arraigned on Wednesday in court over charges of land-grabbing, fraud, forgery and criminal trespass.

The suspect’s arrest follows an investigation into allegations made by a committee established by the Lagos State Government to manage land acquired for the Lekki Free Trade project.

The Eyin Osa Committee in a briefing with journalists disclosed that it was discovered that Adebare had been using either government-acquisition land or land already allocated to others to defraud unsuspecting buyers through his company, Topaz Gardens.

It was further revealed that following a thorough investigation and legal advice from the police commissioner in charge of legal matters in Abuja, multiple offences were determined against Adebare including the unlawful invasion of landed property, malicious damage, conspiracy, harassment, fraudulent sale of Eyin Osa land, giving false information to mislead law enforcement officers and engaging in conduct likely to cause a breach of peace in Lagos, thereby contravening the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.

While the Eyin Osa Committee provided substantial evidence to support their claims of being the authorised body entrusted with managing the land during police investigation, Adebare on the other hand failed to prove genuine ownership of the land.

In fact, individuals he claimed sold the land to him denied partaking in such transactions especially after it was learnt that the land belonged to others.

A prima facie case was consequently established against Adebare and his associates at the end of police investigation, prompting the law enforcement agency to charge him.

Meanwhile, legitimate land owners in Eyin Osa have asked the judiciary to ensure justice was served in the matter.

Their call followed alleged attempts by a senior police officer serving under the Deputy Inspector General of Force Criminal Intelligence Department, Mr Egbetokun, to secure Adebare’s release on bail without surety in order to prevent the court from hearing the criminal charges on Wednesday.

The land owners have called for an impartial judicial process in the case against Adebare, who is an ally of other alleged land-grabbers in Lagos.

“Despite the interference in the judicial process, the case must proceed fairly and impartially to ensure justice was served and the rule of law upheld,” a member of the Eyin Osa Committee said.