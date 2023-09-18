Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation panel to unravel what caused the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, said the command would engage INTERPOL in its investigation, saying, “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

This comes a few days after the death of Mohbad.

Following his death, there have been allegations of assault on Mohbad by Naira Marley and his crew.

On October 6, 2022, Mohbad made a series of posts which read, “The events of the last two days have left indelible scars in my heart. I have always just wanted to create good music and to provide for my family and myself through my music. As an Artiste from the street, I thought the Marlian Family would be a good place for me.

“However, recent events and certain truths have come to light which threaten my peace, health and career. Because of these issues, I informed Naira Marley on the Marlian WhatsApp group chat of my intention to change my manager.

“This didn’t go down well with my current Manager Tunde (His Brother) There were instant angry outbursts and protests from him in the chat. I went to Naira Marley’s house with my Producer and my friend on the 4th of October, 2022, to have this conversation and reach a peaceful-resolution.

“We were in the studio, and some of the guys who work with Naira- Sid, Shuddy, Seyi and others- were present, as well as Naira and Tunde. I noticed Tunde was quite agitated as we started the discussion. In the middle of the conversation, Tunde became violent and-attacked me.

“The guys I was with were also attacked, humiliated and stripped naked by Sid, Shuddy and Seyi and some of the other boys. We were barely able to escape. 3 of us had to be checked into the hospital to get medical care for the injuries sustained during the assault

“Naira Marley was fully present throughout this event, and in fact, coordinated some of the attacks as he instructed the boys to beat us up. Some of this was captured on video.

“It is therefore disrespectful for Naira Marley to insinuate that I started the attack because I was intoxicated as he is fully aware of the facts and circumstances surrounding this violent attack. It is not the first time Naira has lied to push his own narrative, but it will hopefully be the last.

SaharaReporters had reported how Mohbad wrote a petition to the Nigeria Police Force reporting multiple threats to his life from controversial socialite, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, amongst others.

Mohbad, on June 27, 2023, filed the petition captioned “Petition of threat to life, malicious damage of properties valued the sum of five-million-naira, assault occasioning harm, oppression and conduct likely to cause breach of peace” against Sam Larry and Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

However, the police failed to act on the petition.

Meanwhile, his mother has said she believed that her son was killed.

A former Marlian Music Record label dancer Lil Smart has also expressed concern and fear for his life.

In a chat with singer Davido’s crew member, Dre, which was shared on his Instagram story, Lil Smart alleged that two former colleagues were driven to a state of mental illness by Naira Marley’s violence.

“Broo I’m scared, they killed my Mohbad. The only one encouraging me and giving me hope as we left that devilish label. Do you know, two people ran mad before I left?” Lil Smart said.