Nigeria Police React As Explosion At Abuja Rubbish Dump Injures Two

The Federal Capital Police Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged bomb explosion in Maitama, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying the incident was a result of an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat.

Social media have been awash with reports of a bomb explosion in the area, creating panic and confusion in the nation’s capital.

The police in a statement issued on Wednesday by the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the situation and preliminary findings indicate that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded and injured two refuse evacuators.

She said the injured persons were receiving medical attention at Maitama General Hospital.

The statement read, “The FCT Police Command hereby wishes to update the public on an alleged explosion on 24/01/2024 at about 1145 hrs, near a refuse dump outside the Bureau of Public Enterprise premises in Maitama, Abuja.

“A rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to assess the situation and preliminary findings indicate than an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuators, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. Instead, we recommend the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse container.”