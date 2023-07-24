The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the burning to death of about 20 persons allegedly scooping premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident, according to The PUNCH occurred on Sunday. The victims were allegedly scooping fuel from a petrol tanker that fell and spilled its content along the Benin–Ore-Sagamu Expressway.

Citing an eyewitness, the paper said a fire was ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the persons scooping the product.

The eyewitness stated that the victims of the disaster included three children and a pregnant woman who brought a sum of N100,000 to the scene to buy fuel.

The eyewitness said, “We were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road. Shortly after it fell down and spilled the fuel on the road, some persons rushed to the place to scoop fuel.

“At that time, the rain was falling. Despite that, people still rushed there and started scooping fuel when the fire started after a spark from a phone.

“At the scene, we have counted about three children and over 15 bodies we can’t identify, and also a pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died in the incident. They were burnt beyond recognition.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, described the incident as unfortunate.

“They were scooping fuel from a tanker when the fire started. We have commenced an investigation into the matter,” she said.