Thursday, September 14, 2023
Nigeria Owes World Bank Group, IMF, AfDB $20.8Billion; China, $4.7Billion

This amounts to 48.17 percent of the total debt profile.

The African country also owed international financial institutions – World Bank Group, African Development Bank Group and International Monetary Fund – $20.8 billion as of that time, according to data from the Debt Management Office.

 

Under the World Bank Group, Nigeria owes the International Development Association about $14 billion and the Int’l Bank for Reconstruction and Development about $485 million.

 

Under the African Development Bank Group, Nigeria owes the African Development Bank about $1,56 billion; Africa Growing Together Fund, $20.08 million; African Development Fund; $980.86 million; Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa $5.34 million; European Development Fund, $36.35 million; Islamic Development Bank, $153.36 million and the Int’l Fund For Agricultural Development, $265.51 million.

 

It owes the IMF about $3.3 billion.

 

The African country owes China (Exim Bank of China), which is its largest bilateral creditor $4,7 billion; France (Agence Francaise Development), $572.61 million; Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency), $57.18 million; India (Exim Bank of India), $26.64 million and Germany (Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbua), $135.26 million.

 

It owes $15.6 billion in Eurobonds, $931.70 million in promissory notes and $300 million in syndicated loans.

 

Nigeria’s total external debt stock as of June 30, 2023, is approximately $43.2 billion.

