Nigeria opens e-passport offices in Italy, Spain, three others

The Federal Government has inaugurated enhanced e-passport facilities at selected Nigerian Embassies in Italy, Greece, Austria and Switzerland.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, inaugurated the facilities at the Nigerian Embassy in Rome, Italy.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Adedotun Aridegbe, on Tuesday in Abuja, stated the new passport processing centers were part of efforts to streamline passport processing and acquisition for Nigerians residing in the diaspora.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the dedication of President Bola Tinubu’s government to citizens’ diplomacy and the enhancement of services to the diaspora community.

The Interior Minister, who was represented by the Acting Comptroller General, Caroline Adepoju, announced the phased rollout of the enhanced e-Passport in Europe.

According to him, the FG is unveiling additional enhanced e-passport facilities at select Nigerian Embassies in Europe.

“Phase one, which includes Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, is officially introduced in Rome, while phase two is scheduled to be implemented by the end of the week,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said that the e-Passport complies with all standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).