Nigeria not for sale, Osinbajo support group tells Tinubu
A group canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition has taken swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should embrace the fact that Nigeria was not for sale.
The group dissociated itself from any agreement from any secret quarters that might favour Tinubu for the plum job in 2023.
Karu Simon Elisha, who spoke on behalf of the group, said, “On the issue of negotiation, it could be a previous practice but presently Nigeria is not for sale.
“We say no to any agreement prior to this generation. This generation must decide who lead them and not those who decide their future behind them.
“We, therefore, called on Prof Osinbajo to yield our call to vie for the president. We know his competence and capability and we are waiting for him to decide.”
A few days ago, an unnamed aide to Osinbajo said his boss would not abandon his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election because of the declaration by Tinubu.
Tinubu had last Monday announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest to vie for the country’s presidency.
The development had elicited several reactions, with many claiming such a move would mark the end of Osinbajo’s interest in the same office.
Elisha said that unlike Tinubu, who went to Buhari to inform him of his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, Osinbajo was waiting for directives from the President Buhari before speaking on the issue.
He said, “The Vice President is very much interested in contesting. From what we have seen, many Nigerians, including key figures in the political and corporate world, believe that he is the best to succeed President Buhari.
“I know the impression many people have is that because his benefactor, Tinubu has declared interest to run, the vice president will perish his ambition. But that is not true. The vice president will contest but he will not jump the gun.
“Right now, he is waiting for directives from President Muhammadu Buhari. If indeed the president wants him as his successor and gives him his blessings to contest so as to continue with the programmes of the administration, he will not turn down the request.”
2023: Why I will win presidential election – Bola Tinubu
A presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed the belief that he would win the 2023 election.
Tinubu said with the “strong support” of the masses, he would emerge the winner of the election in 2023.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader disclosed this when he visited the residence of ex-Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja yesterday.
He said reactions from relevant stakeholders have spurred him to continue in his push for the presidency.
Tinubu, however, admitted that there would be challenges, but he would overcome them.
According to Tinubu: “Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge.
“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.
“We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory.”
Tinubu had last week informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential intentions.
PDP schedules North-west zonal congress for February 12
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its outstanding Zonal Congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing NW Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for Saturday, February 12, 2022.
This is part of the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.The North-West Zonal Congress is slated to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna state.
The congress was supposed to have taken place on November 20, 2021 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances
Dele Momodu declares for 2023 presidency (VIDEO)
Otunba Dele Momodu has declared his interest to run for president under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The media mogul indicated his interest while handing a letter of interest to the PDP National Chairman at the patty’s secretariat in Abuja.
Handing his letter to the national chairman of the party, Iyiorchia Ayu, Momodu said his move was to put an end to speculations in the public space over his interest.
After a closed-door meeting with the PDP Chairman, Momodu told newsmen that his decision to offer himself for the Presidency came after due deliberation with his family, stakeholders and mentors.
He said now is the time for full reconciliation and forgiveness among Nigerians and an opportunity to seek closure for the country’s ugly past.
”Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection. With this letter, Sir, I wish to humbly put the speculations to rest by coming to you with every sense of purpose and responsibility.
”I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.
”I urge the Party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.
”I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.
”I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.
”I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead”.
Momodu, however, warned that he will not accept any form of harassment or bullying from richer politicians in the course of the race.
I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.”
”Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants. I vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigeria should continue to tread this dangerous path”.
