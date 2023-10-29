The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Nigeria still needs the expertise and wealth of experience of retired military officers in confronting the security challenges of the nation.

Matawalle said this at a dinner in honour of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, organised by members of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 38 Regular Course Welfare Association on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the experience garnered over the years as military officers would remain relevant even as they embarked on another phase of life.

He added that the nation needed them as professionals and experts to bring to bear their expertise and experience in proffering solution to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

According to him, it is expected that they now have special time to recollect and bring forward ideas to address the problems without any hindrance.

“I encourage you to, from time to time, critically brainstorm on the challenges confronting the country with a view to providing workable solution.

“I want to assure you that the Ministry of Defence is ever ready to receive you as group of expert thinkers to dialogue on issues of defence and security concerns in our country.

“In view of the immense training and experience of these eminent gentlemen and highly exposed security professionals, we will ensure that your time in retirement is pleasant and we will continue to take your welfare as priority at the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

The minister said the efforts to move the nation forward was a collective responsibility of all, adding that God had already blessed Nigeria with enormous talented military officers.