Nigeria loses N24bn to land border closure in Ogun
The Federal Government has lost at least N24 billion to the continued land border closure in Ogun State, spanning two years.
In August 2019, Nigeria closed its land borders with neighbouring Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. While people were allowed to pass through, the movement of goods was blocked.
And in November same year, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service, directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20km of the borders.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari on December 16, 2020, opened the land border at Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun while the Idiroko border in Ogun State remained shut.
Investigation revealed that the continued closure in the state has dealt a huge blow on the revenue which FG generates from the import duties and seizures.
The Nigerian Customs Service (NSC), before the closure of the land border, two years ago, generated at least N1.0 billion monthly revenue into the government’s covers, but this has reduced drastically.
For instance, the NCS, Ogun Area Command, generated N3.3bn revenue in the first quarter of 2019.
The revenue showed a difference of N1.9bn in comparison to the fund raked in the first quarter of 2018.
Also in May 2019, the Ogun Area command, according to its disclosure, generated N1.1billion revenue.
At a point when the land border closure was announced in August 2019, the NCS also unbundled its Ogun State Command, splitting it into two.
The state then had two area commands — Ogun Area 1 and Ogun Area 2, with different responsibilities within the state.
While Ogun Area 1 oversees the regulation and enforcement of all import, export, and anti-smuggling-related activities in the state with its headquarters at Idiroko, Area 2 focuses on the responsibilities of enforcing and regulating all Excise, Free Trade Zone, and Parcel Post related activities.
It was gathered that the development has continued to affect the FG’s revenue, most especially the fund being generated through import, export, and anti-smuggling related activities in the state.
The command also generated N15.2bn from the auction sales of seized petroleum products and scrap metals between January and June 2021.
Kolo admitted that borders in the state are still closed to customs operations, thereby limiting its revenue generation.
Last month, students in the state asked the Buhari-led Federal Government to reopen land borders in the state because it had “exceeded its relevance.”
“We urge the Federal Government to reconsider the closure of Ogun State land borders. The closure has exceeded its relevance and the negative effects are showing in the economy and living conditions of the good people of Ogun State,” Damilola Simeon, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said.
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
The air component of the Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of Sunday reportedly foiled a fresh attack by Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists aimed at overrunning Aulari, a location near West of Bama in Borno State.
The attempt was thwarted as gallant troops successfully warded off the attack while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa forest their traditional stronghold.
According to local sources in Bama, a NAF A-Jet was subsequently mobilised to track them as they retreated and were sighted in four gun trucks that were engaged.
It was gathered that after engaging the fleeing terrorists with rockets, three of the gun trucks were completely destroyed and burnt while the other was immobilized.
A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray with serious gunshot wounds
Where contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had since been restored in the area and that there was no cause for concern as the troops were in total control of the situation.
He declared that there would be no breathing space for the remnant insurgents as the military would not rest until normalcy is restored in the troubled zones in the country.
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
Kwara State Government has suspended the head of an Arabic school in Ilorin, the state capital over unsavoury manner students were punished for alleged misconduct in the school.
It is recalled that a video that went viral at the weekend showed four male students of an Arabic school caning the affected students while being forced to kneel for allegedly taking alcohol.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, a government delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.
The government team comprised the Mrs Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.
The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama and a representative of the NSCDC, DSC Parati AbdulHameed.
The statement also said the government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.
“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.
“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.
“The government appeals for calm while the committee does its works and submits a report for further action.
“The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team.”
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
Deontay Wilder is said to be “fine” after being taken to hospital following his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury.
The Bronze Bomber was escorted to the University Medical Center for a check-up shortly after the referee called time on his epic trilogy fight with Fury in the tenth round.
In a fight with five knockdowns, Wilder hit the canvas on three separate occasions – the knockdown in the tenth round proving to be the final blow of the bout.
Wilder appeared to be bleeding from his ear at the end of the fight and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
His co-manager Shelly Finkel has since confirmed the fighter is “fine”.
Wilder spoke to the press shortly after the fight where he admitted he didn’t know where things went wrong for him.
“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said.
“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”
