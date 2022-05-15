BUSINESS
Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
The Nigerian government has released new guidelines aimed at protecting investors in digital assets as trades in cryptocurrencies get boost in Africa’s most populous nation.
The rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offers more clarity on trading in cryptocurrencies, it was learnt.
The rules cover “issuance, offering platforms and custody of digital assets” for virtual technologies, according to a statement on its website.
This is coming amidst controversy over the acceptability of cryptocurrencies in Nigerian financial ecosystem.
Despite order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commercial banks to stop transactions in cryptocurrencies, Nigeria is said to account for the largest volume of cryptocurrency transactions outside the U.S., as data from Paxful, a Bitcoin marketplace reveals.
Experts however believe this would go a long way in boosting trading in cryptocurrencies which is gaining global traction.
The new rules cover the issuance of digital assets as securities, the registration of platforms and digital asset custodians, exchanges and virtual assets service providers.
Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company
Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable firm.
Aramco’s market valuation was just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, according to FactSet, which converted its market cap to dollars. Apple, which fell more than 5% during trading in the U.S. on Wednesday, is now worth $2.37 trillion.
Energy stocks and prices have been rising as investors sell off equities in several industries, including technology, on fears of a deteriorating economic environment. Apple has fallen nearly 20% since its $182.94 peak on Jan. 4.
The move is mostly symbolic, but it shows how markets are shifting as the global economy grapples with rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain problems.
Aramco stock is up over 27% so far in 2022. In March, the oil giant reported that its full-year profit last year more than doubled due to soaring oil prices.
Apple passed Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company in 2020.
Bitcoin plunges below $27,000, erases 2021 gains as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies
Bitcoin slumped below $27,000 Thursday for the first time in over 16 months, as cryptocurrency markets extended their losses amid fears over rising inflation and the collapse of a controversial stablecoin project.
The price of bitcoin plunged as low as $26,595.52 Thursday morning, according to Bitstamp data. That marks the first time bitcoin has sunk below the $27,000 level since Dec. 30, 2020.
As of 1:30 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading at $27,061, down 15% in the last 24 hours.
Ether, the second-biggest digital currency, tanked to as low as $1,789 per coin. It’s the first time the token has fallen beneath the $2,000 mark since July 2021.
Ether was last down 23% at a price of $1,852.
Investors are fleeing from cryptocurrencies at a time when stock markets have plunged from the highs of the coronavirus pandemic on fears over soaring prices and a deteriorating economic outlook.
U.S. inflation data out Wednesday showed prices for goods and services jumping 8.3% in April, higher than expected by analysts and close to the highest level in 40 years.
Also weighing on traders’ minds is the downfall of embattled stablecoin protocol Terra.
TerraUSD, or UST, is supposed to mirror the value of the dollar, but it plummeted to less than 30 cents Wednesday, shaking investors’ confidence in the so-called decentralized finance space.
Stablecoins are like the bank accounts of the barely regulated crypto world. Digital currency investors often turn to them for safety in times of volatility in the markets.
But UST, an “algorithmic” stablecoin that’s underpinned by code rather than cash held in a reserve, has struggled to maintain a stable value as holders have bolted for the exit en masse.
As of Thursday morning, UST was trading at about 62 cents, still well below its intended $1 peg.
Luna, another Terra token that has a floating price and is meant to absorb UST price shocks, erased 97% of its value in 24 hours and was last worth just 30 cents — even less than UST.
Investors are scared about the implications for bitcoin. Luna Foundation Guard — a fund set up by Terra creator Do Kwon — had amassed a multibillion-dollar pile of bitcoin to help support UST in times of crisis.
The fear is that Luna Foundation Guard will sell a large portion of its bitcoin holdings to shore up its ailing stablecoin. That’s a risky gamble, not least because bitcoin is itself an incredibly volatile asset.
Adding to investors’ fears Thursday was a drop in the value of tether, the world’s biggest stablecoin. The token at one point slipped below 99 cents. Economists have long feared that tether may not have the required amount of reserves to bolster its dollar peg in the event of mass withdrawals.
US stocks slide on data showing US inflation to remain high
Stocks slid after data showed that US inflation will remain high for quite some time, adding to concern the Federal Reserve may be forced to unleash further tightening measures that could tip the economy into a recession.
Remarks from Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic didn’t help sentiment either as the official said he’s open to “moving more” on rates if inflation persists at elevated levels. The S&P 500 erased gains and dropped to its lowest since March 2021, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 tumbled about 3% amid a rout in giants like Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. Small caps sank after a rally that approached 2% earlier in the day. The Treasury curve flattened, with the gap between two- and 10-year yields narrowing nine basis points.
Investors seem to agree that a 75 basis-point hike isn’t likely, according to pricing in federal-fund futures markets. But they did increase bets that the Fed will roll out another half-point hike in September — following increases of that size in June and July. The US central bank hiked interest rates by a half-point last week and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that similar rate increases are on the table for the next two meetings, while pushing back against making a larger move.
While annual measures of consumer prices cooled slightly from March — signaling a peak that economists expected — the details of a report Wednesday painted a more troubling picture as monthly figures advanced more than forecast. Services costs accelerated while inflation for most goods remained stubbornly high, underscoring the persistence and breadth of price pressures.
The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth. Strategist Michael Wilson, who has long been a skeptic of the decadelong bull run in US stocks, said in a note that even after five weeks of declines, the S&P 500 is still mispriced for the current environment of the Fed tightening policy into slowing growth.
“We continue to believe that the US equity market is not priced for this slowdown in growth from current levels,” Wilson said in a note. “We expect equity volatility to remain elevated over the next 12 months.” He recommends defensive positioning with an overweight in health-care, utilities and real-estate shares.
The S&P 500 may be at risk of further downside toward 3,600 points — down 10% from the Tuesday close — before reaching a historically important technical support level. The 200-week moving average since 1986 has seen the US benchmark bounce back during all major bear markets, except for the tech bubble and the global financial crisis.
