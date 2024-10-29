Love is in the air, but it seems to have skipped right over BBNaija’s Tochi’s head. The reality star took to social media recently to lament about the hinderances he has experienced with finding love.

In his post, Tochie wrote;

”I have always said this. Nigeria isn’t design for love because everybody is hustling, you fit dey spend all your money on love on top one wirey wey dey use you build house for her family once the house complete, she starts dating another person that will furnish the house”

There’s no public record of who may have done Tochi dirty with regards to love, but the scar the person left clearly runs deep.

Tochi’s post spurred a lot of reactions online, and it would be best to say that netizens weren’t impressed.

i_am_iessi wrote, “Shut up na you no make am for the celebrity industry.….. Nai make”

lucy_ng2 wrote, “Use you build house for her family ” as if it’s only women that are into love scam hehehehe..”

thisisama_ wrote, “Until you meet someone with good intentions and pure love with a touch of better parenting”

ogsautiii wrote, “If love never put one person for trouble the rest no go learn”

While Tochi may have had a bad experience with love, other celebrities have been living it up recently.

The likes of Veekee James have often flaunted their partners on social media, causing single people to gnash their teeth, while sharing loved up moments.

Priscilla Ojo also debuted her relationship publicly in August, and she’s been stepping on necks since then. The influencer took her public display of affection to the next level, when she took an entire entourage to welcome her boyfriend Juma Jux at the airport.

Actress Sharon Ooja is also enjoying her honeymoon, after four months of marriage, and she’s already pressing necks with content from her vacation.