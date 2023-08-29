Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that Nigeria’s economic situation is in a big mess, adding that the country is chained by poor governance.

Shettima, who spoke on Monday, when he received in audience members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms led by the chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, at State House, Abuja, expressed optimism that his principal, Bola Tinubu would tackle.

Asking the committee to come up with roadmap that would transform the economy and take the country out of the woods, former governor of Borno State, said fiscal policy and tax reforms were a potent tool for resource mobilisation.

He charged the committee to make recommendations that would be quick deliverables in view of the current economic realities.

“The task before you is enormous; I believe you have the best brains to come up with a robust roadmap that will reposition our economy, addressing some of the fundamental issues underlying our fiscal and tax policies. Fiscal and tax policies are key to the realisation of any nation’s economic development.

“I believe you will come up with a roadmap to salvage our nation, we are in a big mess, but I have confidence in your team. This is a great nation chained by poor governance, chained by many challenges and my principal is a man of courage and conviction, he is a progressive man in the Nigerian political space.”

He assured the committee of the cooperation of the National Economic Council which he chairs.

He said, “Our focus should largely dwell on domestic resource mobilisation, especially, with trends in the world today, even the biggest economies in the world are faced with this reality.”

Shettima said fiscal policy and tax reforms were critical in meeting national aspirations, and this was taking global dimensions, with global realignment of forces, like the emergence of BRICS and other geo-political unions.

He, however, expressed confident in the capacity of the committee, adding, “I think the composition of this committee bears testimony to the seriousness that the president attaches to your mandate. Honestly, I am proud of you. I am personally conversant with some of the members of this committee, who are men and women of impeccable character, high integrity, committed and patriotic.”